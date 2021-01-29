Back

S'pore screening of 'A Quiet Place II' delayed 5 more months to Sep. 2021

Sad.

Mandy How | January 29, 2021, 12:05 PM

The screening of the highly anticipated blockbuster "A Quiet Place II" has once again been delayed.

The latest date released by distributor United International Pictures (UIP) sets it for Sep. 9, 2021.

Originally scheduled for March last year, the movie has since been postponed three times, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was most recently slated for April 2021, before the latest postponement.

The same delays occurred in the U.S., where theatres were shut down for months as the virus swept across the states.

The movie is sequel to "A Quiet Place", where a family lives in perpetual disquietude from alien-like creatures that are sensitive to the slightest sound made by their prey.

Here's the synopsis for the upcoming instalment:

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

You can watch its trailer here:

Top image via Paramount Pictures

