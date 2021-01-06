New Korean cafe at AMK centre sells corndogs, ddeokbokki & flakey croffles (croissant waffles)

A tiny new cafe has sprouted up at Jubilee Square in Ang Mo Kio centre.

82Bunsik doesn't have much on its menu, but what it has — Korean street food — is quite different from the surrounding F&B establishments.

Operations started in September last year.

There are three broad categories on the menu: savouries, croffles (desserts), and drinks.

You can find corndogs, Korean chicken, and ddeokbokki of different spice levels under the savoury section.

The corndogs (S$4.50 - S$5) come in four versions — original, mozza, cheddar, and cereal.

Korean corndogs typically consist of a hotdog coated in batter and deep fried, before being finished off with a layer of sugar.

Some may still add chilli sauce and/or mustard to their corndog, making the item alternate layers of sweet and salty.

Croffle = croissant + waffle, probably

For dessert, 82Bunsik serves up croffles, which we take to be a combination of croissants and waffles.

You can get it plain (S$5/single), cheesy (S$5.50/single), or with injeolmi (S$5.50/single).

While the dessert looks like a waffle, it's actually flakey on the inside without being as airy as a regular croissant.

And despite it being a pastry of sorts, the croffle didn't come across as greasy.

The matcha latte we got with it was decent enough, although not too memorable.

While we have no complaints with the two items we got, the cafe had exceedingly poor ventilation that led to a nauseating smell.

The small space (four tables) didn't help with this, unfortunately.

Here's the full menu:

82Bunsik is one of the four concepts under the PlusEightTwo group, with others being a casual pub, event cafe, and lab store.

Details

Address: 61 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Jubilee Square, Singapore 569814

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm, daily

