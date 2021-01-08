Back

Lawrence Wong: New rule on 8 visitors a day hard to enforce, EOs will do random spot checks

No more than eight.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 22, 2021, 07:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The new restrictions before Chinese New Year will include a cap of eight distinct visitors per household per day.

This is different from the current restriction of eight visitors at one time.

But enforcing the rule might be a tad difficult, considering these are houses and not public places.

Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong acknowledged that enforcement for this new rule is "not going to be so easy".

He listed a few possible ways that the enforcement might occur if the rules are not adhered to.

Enforcement Officers will do random spot checks, and neighbours might also tell on rule-breakers.

In response to a media question, Wong said that random spot checks had been done before, and it wasn't new.

However he reiterated that it would not be easy, and called on everyone to cooperate and do their part.

Wong also strongly advised those going out to visit to keep it to no more than two other households per day, particularly during the Chinese New Year period.

Image by Zhangxin Zheng.

Casuarina Curry holding workshop on flipping prata at MacPherson Road outlet

Flip prata like a pro.

January 23, 2021, 02:42 PM

'Adverse events' from Pfizer vaccination recorded in S'pore, but considered 'very mild'

Singapore is compiling the reports on these reactions and making them public.

January 23, 2021, 02:17 PM

S'pore suspends yacht license 30 days after party goers spotted on it near Lazarus Island

None of them wore masks.

January 23, 2021, 01:08 PM

Ex-TVB actor Alan Wan & friends accused of not adhering to safe distancing measures in Zouk S'pore

A reader who claims to have witnessed the scene tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker, claims he's 'not that bad'

He threw a wooden plank and a plastic pail at the victim before hitting him with a metal scraper.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

S$1/plate sushi & all day S$9.90 chirashi don at Northpoint City

Rice time.

January 23, 2021, 12:00 PM

My personal guide to CNY clapbacks

2021 version.

January 23, 2021, 11:30 AM

S'porean photographer, 44, documents disappearing places in S'pore for son

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 23, 2021, 10:30 AM

Ex-SGH nurse jailed 7 weeks for repeatedly going out during SHN period to buy bubble tea, meet pregnant friend

She knew she had to stay home to be quarantined the whole time.

January 23, 2021, 04:07 AM

Paya Lebar Square foodcourt, Bedok Mall & VivoCity among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 22, 2021, 11:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.