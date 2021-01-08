Lawrence Wong: New rule on 8 visitors a day hard to enforce, EOs will do random spot checks

The new restrictions before Chinese New Year will include a cap of eight distinct visitors per household per day.

This is different from the current restriction of eight visitors at one time.

But enforcing the rule might be a tad difficult, considering these are houses and not public places.

Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong acknowledged that enforcement for this new rule is "not going to be so easy".

He listed a few possible ways that the enforcement might occur if the rules are not adhered to.

Enforcement Officers will do random spot checks, and neighbours might also tell on rule-breakers.

In response to a media question, Wong said that random spot checks had been done before, and it wasn't new.

However he reiterated that it would not be easy, and called on everyone to cooperate and do their part.

Wong also strongly advised those going out to visit to keep it to no more than two other households per day, particularly during the Chinese New Year period.

Image by Zhangxin Zheng.