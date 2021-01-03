2 young men arrested after 3 police reports of stolen vehicles in Woodlands & Yishun in 3 days

The three days between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, 2021 may have been rather eventful for two young men in Singapore.

The two men, ages 17 and 20, were arrested on Jan. 12 for their suspected involvement in three cases of theft of motor vehicle.

Three reports of stolen vehicles

According to a police news release on Wednesday (Jan. 13), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received three reports of stolen vehicles that occurred in Woodlands and Yishun between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the duo and arrested them on Jan. 12.

All three vehicles were also recovered.

The two men will be charged in court on Jan. 14 with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they face an imprisonment term of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

SPF advice to vehicle owners

SPF also issued an advisory to all motor vehicle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Park the vehicle in well-lit areas.

Install an anti-theft alarm system and ensure it is well-maintained.

Remove cash cards and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle.

Lock all vehicle doors and wind up all windows when leaving the vehicle, even if it is for a short while.

Remove the ignition key and lock the vehicle, whenever it is left unattended.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Getty.