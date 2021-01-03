3 new community cases in S'pore all unlinked: Yishun coffee shop cleaner, home maker & aviation screening officer

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 58 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Jan. 30.

Among these, there were three cases in the community.

All of them are currently unlinked.

Here are the details:

1. Aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1

A 72-year-old male Singaporean who is employed by Certis Cisco as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1 is one of the community cases (59757) reported.

His job entails screening baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lanes.

Unwell but did not see doctor immediately

He developed a cough and sore throat on Jan. 25 but did not seek medical treatment.

He went to work and was tested as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) two days later and was tested positive for Covid-19.

His serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Met 12 others for tennis

This officer has met 12 other individuals for tennis at the National Service Resort & Country Club (10 Changi Coast Walk) on Jan. 28.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing safe management measures.

Took first dose of vaccine

The 72-year-old has received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination.

It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination, MOH added.

2. Cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop in Yishun

The other community case (Case 59788) is a 68-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop (848 Yishun Street 81).

Unwell but did not see doctor immediately

He developed a sore throat and body aches on Jan. 26 but did not seek medical treatment.

He went to work the next day and developed a runny nose that night. He then stayed at home on Jan. 28 before seeking medical treatment at the polyclinic on Jan. 29 where he was tested for Covid-19.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day, and was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to NCID.

His serology test result is pending.

Elderly home maker

The third community case (Case 59789 )is a 69-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who is the spouse of Case 59788. She is a homemaker.

Unwell but did not see doctor immediately

She developed a cough and flu on Jan. 23 and but did not seek medical treatment until Jan. 29 when she went to a polyclinic with her husband who was also symptomatic.

She was tested for Covid-19 and her result came back positive on the same day.

She was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to NCID.

Her serology test result is pending.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing and all close contacts have been identified and placed on qurantine, MOH said.

They will be tested for Covid-19 at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Please see a doctor if you are unwell

MOH strongly urge all to be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately, including those showing mild symptoms.

Please stay at home to prevent the spread of illness if you are unwell.

More details here:

Image via Chee Meng Chuan/Google Maps and Shawn Ang/Unsplash.