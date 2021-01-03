Car chase in Sengkang: Woman & 2 men arrested for weapon & drug-related offences

Three people in Singapore were arrested after a dramatic car chase, which ended when their car crashed into a police vehicle at Anchorvale in Sengkang.

Videos circulating online

The incident took place on Jan. 17, and video clips of the aftermath of the car chase were posted to Facebook.

In the videos, people can be seen gathering at a multi-storey car park observing the police carrying out their operations on the lower floor.

The clips showed traffic police talking to a handcuffed woman, and more police escorting one man away.

One man off-camera can be heard uttering one word: "Drugs".

Drove off when traffic police tried to conduct check

In response to Mothership's queries, police said that Traffic Police were conducting patrols along Fernvale Road towards Sengkang West at around 3:48pm when they signalled a male driver to stop by the side of the road so they could conduct a check.

However, the driver sped off instead.

The officers gave chase, and the pursuit only came to a halt when the male driver crashed his car into a stationary police car at the car park at Block 313 Anchorvale Rd.

Two men and one woman, aged between 16 and 31, were arrested for alleged possession of offensive weapons and suspected drug-related offences.

In another clip posted online, police officers can be seen searching the black vehicle, with its contents strewn on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Alex Soo / FB