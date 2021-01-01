Woman sells nasi lemak for S$1 every morning at Chua Chu Kang

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
An elderly woman in Singapore has been selling each packet of her nasi lemak for only S$1.
According to a Facebook post by one Shuib Kayuza, the woman's stall is located at Block 302 in Chua Chu Kang, beside a coffeshop.
"Power"
In the comments section of his post, Shuib revealed that the woman sells her nasi lemak every morning at the same place.
Shuib also wrote: "It's power even though the portion is little."
Here's what it looks like:
Praised the seller
Shuib's post has garnered a number of positive reactions from Singaporeans.
Many of them praised the woman for selling her food at a very cheap price.
Some were also pleased to see a fried fish in her nasi lemak packet.
Translation: "May the seller be blessed her whole life."
Translation: "Bless her, there's a fried fish in her nasi lemak too. It's not easy to gut the yellowtail scad fish."
Translation: "S$1 and can get a fish? That's great."
You can view the full Facebook post here:In Toa Payoh, there is also another S$1 nasi lemak stall:
Top images from Shuib Kazuya/FB.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.