Woman sells nasi lemak for S$1 every morning at Chua Chu Kang

An elderly woman in Singapore has been selling each packet of her nasi lemak for only S$1.

According to a Facebook post by one Shuib Kayuza, the woman's stall is located at Block 302 in Chua Chu Kang, beside a coffeshop.

"Power"

In the comments section of his post, Shuib revealed that the woman sells her nasi lemak every morning at the same place.

Shuib also wrote: "It's power even though the portion is little."

Here's what it looks like:

Praised the seller

Shuib's post has garnered a number of positive reactions from Singaporeans.

Many of them praised the woman for selling her food at a very cheap price.

Some were also pleased to see a fried fish in her nasi lemak packet.

Translation: "May the seller be blessed her whole life."

Translation: "Bless her, there's a fried fish in her nasi lemak too. It's not easy to gut the yellowtail scad fish."

Translation: "S$1 and can get a fish? That's great."

In Toa Payoh, there is also another S$1 nasi lemak stall:

