Back

Zoom setting up R&D centre in S'pore, will hire hundreds of engineering staff

It will also be doubling its capacity at its data centre in Singapore.

Julia Yeo | December 16, 2020, 05:17 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Video conferencing app Zoom Video Communications said on Dec. 15, 2020 that the company will be setting up a research and development centre in Singapore, as part of its plan to expand its presence in the country.

Zoom to hire hundreds of engineering staff for new operations in S'pore

The company will also be hiring hundreds of engineering staff for the new operation, according to Reuters.

Zoom will also be doubling its capacity at its data centre in Singapore launched earlier in August this year.

"Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favorite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom.

He added that the company plans to leverage on Singapore's "highly-educated engineering talent pool" to immediately hire more employees, mentioning that the new R&D centre and existing data centre will be critical to Zoom's expansion internationally.

"Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location. We can brainstorm, learn or even have dinner and drinks together remotely," said Chng Kai Fong, the Managing Director of the Economic Development Board (EDB).

According to Zoom's media release, the launch of a R&D center in Singapore represents Zoom’s strategy of developing its leading communications technology in multiple locations globally.

Zoom's rapid growth in 2020

There are currently 12 open roles based in Singapore, according to Zoom's career portal.

2020 has been a massive year for Zoom, after seeing its revenue soar over four times compared to 2019.

According to CNBC, as of September 2020, the company's market cap sat at more than US$129 billion, up from $25 billion a year ago.

Its user base saw a tremendous increase after businesses and organisations turned to telecommuting and virtual meetings as the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spread across the world.

Top image via Unsplash

Woman spent 12 years raising son alone, now supports & befriends other single mums

Stories of Us: Monique Tugas raised her eldest child as a single mother for more than 12 years. She tells us about why she volunteers with Daughters of Tomorrow, to mentor and support other women who may be dealing with difficulties in their lives.

December 16, 2020, 05:00 PM

Old lighthouse on top of 25-storey Marine Parade condo flashes every 5 seconds, beam visible 42km away

76m above sea level.

December 16, 2020, 04:50 PM

Joshua Ang's defamation suit 'shameless', says ex-wife Shannon Low

Hai.

December 16, 2020, 04:20 PM

Mr Coconut opening new outlets in Bishan & Bugis by end-Dec. 2020

More places to get your coconut fix.

December 16, 2020, 04:09 PM

Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Looks good.

December 16, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Santa Claus' tests positive for Covid-19 after photo session with 50 children

Some children attended school after the photo session.

December 16, 2020, 04:01 PM

S'pore has no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Dec. 16

12 new imported cases on Dec. 16.

December 16, 2020, 03:39 PM

White Restaurant S'pore launches truffle white beehoon for S$12, available now till Jan. 17, 2020

Holiday menu.

December 16, 2020, 02:44 PM

'If I see it again, you're f****** gone': Tom Cruise lashes out at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid-19 measures

He lost his cool.

December 16, 2020, 02:43 PM

'So what if she's more successful?': M'sia man on being proud of girlfriend & working harder for their future

Defeating stereotypes.

December 16, 2020, 02:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.