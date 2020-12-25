Zam Zam, Fish & Co. at Paragon & 5 Punggol container park eateries fined for breaching Covid-19 measures

A total of 16 eateries have been fined thousands of dollars collectively for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures over the weekend.

A total of 15 out of 16 establishments were fined S$1,000 each, while one of them, Zam Zam, was fined S$2,000 as it was the outlet’s second offence.

Details of the penalties meted out were revealed by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Dec. 24.

The ministry also said 36 individuals were fined S$300 each.

This is the full list of F&B outlets fined from Dec. 18 to 19:

1. Marché Mövenpick Raffles City, Raffles City Shopping Centre, #01-17A

2. Tasty Loong, ORTO, 81 Lor Chencharu

3. BKK Bistro and Bar, ORTO, 81 Lor Chencharu

4. Big Fish Small Fish, 50 Punggol East #01-K35

5. Seoul Good, 50 Punggol East #01-K36

6. Beastro LLP, 50 Punggol East #01-K37

7. Madya Cuisines, 50 Punggol East #01-K38

8. Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant, 50 Punggol East #01-K33

9. D’ Rubinah, 10 Tebing Lane #01-03/04

10. Mei Heong Yuen, 67 Temple Street

11. Circuit Breaker Restro Bar, 53 Chander Road

12. Club Peaches, Concorde Hotel

13. Fish & Co., Paragon

14. Miss G’s Grill & Bar, 44 Pekin Street #01-01

15. Zam Zam Restaurant, 697-699 North Bridge Road (second offence)

16. Gin Khao Bistro, 31 Ocean Way #01-12

Inspections will be stepped up

Singapore is due to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Dec. 28.

Agencies will continue to step up inspections and take firm enforcement action at food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets during this festive period, MSE said.

MSE also reminded members of the public to adhere to the current maximum limit of five people.

Those who do eat out must refrain from intermingling between groups or tables, MSE added.

Large groups should not be split into multiple tables and F&B operators are not permitted to accept such reservations, unless all members of the group are from the same household, MSE added.

Avoid crowds

Members of the public should also avoid visiting malls, supermarkets, post offices, and stadiums at peak hours.

MSE said those who wish to do so should check spaceout.gov.sg before heading out, to find out if a venue is crowded.

Members of the public are also urged to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on visitorship levels and temporary closures before heading to gardens, parks and nature reserves managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Those celebrating the holidays at home are reminded that they are allowed to have a maximum of five visitors per household only.

The ministry added that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to be deployed across the island.

It noted that a resurgence of infections would have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods in Singapore.

Currently, a resurgence in Covid-19 infections has been seen in other countries.

Top photos via Google Maps