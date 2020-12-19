Yuhua Spring estate resembles Christmas wonderland with elaborate lights & decorations

If you're looking for a place in the heartlands to admire the Christmas lights this year, look no further than Jurong East.

Yuhua Spring estate, located in Jurong East Central, has been completely decked out in light, light structures and dangling ornaments.

Lights everywhere

Here's what the estate looks like from afar.

The pavilion at the estate is festooned with baubles, reindeer motifs and colourful fairy lights.

Even the plants and lamp posts were not excluded — the greenery is decorated as well, making for a rather nice stroll at night.

There is also a large Christmas tree with present replicas, and light-up reindeer structures near the steps to the estate.

According to a post by Facebook group The Yuhua Family, the decorations will be up till Jan. 4 2021.

This doesn't seem to be the first time that such elaborate and extravagant decorations have been set up in the area. Facebook posts show that the same was displayed in 2019 as well.

If you would like to check out the decorations at Yuhua Spring, here's where they are located along Jurong East St 21:

Small park along Blk 209 and Blk 210

Park near Blk 219A and Blk 221A

Pavilions near Blk 108

Canal near Blk 322A to Blk 327

Park Near Blk 255

Top photos from Singapore Eye / FB