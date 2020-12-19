Back

Yuhua Spring estate resembles Christmas wonderland with elaborate lights & decorations

Feast for the eyes.

Ashley Tan | December 19, 2020, 06:57 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

If you're looking for a place in the heartlands to admire the Christmas lights this year, look no further than Jurong East.

Yuhua Spring estate, located in Jurong East Central, has been completely decked out in light, light structures and dangling ornaments.

Lights everywhere

Here's what the estate looks like from afar.

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB

The pavilion at the estate is festooned with baubles, reindeer motifs and colourful fairy lights.

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB

Even the plants and lamp posts were not excluded — the greenery is decorated as well, making for a rather nice stroll at night.

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB 

There is also a large Christmas tree with present replicas, and light-up reindeer structures near the steps to the estate.

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB

According to a post by Facebook group The Yuhua Family, the decorations will be up till Jan. 4 2021.

This doesn't seem to be the first time that such elaborate and extravagant decorations have been set up in the area. Facebook posts show that the same was displayed in 2019 as well.

Photo from Singapore Eye / FB

If you would like to check out the decorations at Yuhua Spring, here's where they are located along Jurong East St 21:

  • Small park along Blk 209 and Blk 210

  • Park near Blk 219A and Blk 221A

  • Pavilions near Blk 108

  • Canal near Blk 322A to Blk 327

  • Park Near Blk 255

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos from Singapore Eye / FB

100 evacuated after fire at Punggol flat, 3 residents rescued from ledge outside toilet

One more occupant was in the kitchen, while two more were rescued from the bedroom on the upper floor of the flat.

December 19, 2020, 05:12 PM

Motorcyclist who dressed like S'pore Traffic Police not breaking law, probably just enthusiast with similar tastes

There's actually a whole motorcycle group dedicated to riding around Singapore in similar attire.

December 19, 2020, 05:01 PM

Woman in S'pore confronts 15-year-old boy displaying Nazi symbols in train, police report made

The youth said he was not speaking to anyone about the issue.

December 19, 2020, 04:26 PM

MOH investigating 'potential link' found in 13 'imported' Covid-19 cases at Mandarin Orchard hotel

The hotel will stop accepting new guests with immediate effect.

December 19, 2020, 04:06 PM

17 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 19

More updates tonight.

December 19, 2020, 03:19 PM

Super Mario creator confirms plans for Super Nintendo World to open in S'pore

Nintendo fans in Singapore, scream.

December 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

I used to think that I don’t need vitamins, but I now take them regularly and I’m only in my 20s.

This season of giving, vitamin brand Swisse will donate supplements for every bottle sold.

December 19, 2020, 01:59 PM

Tampines resident kills 323 mosquitoes found at home within a month

Not a pleasant sight.

December 19, 2020, 01:12 PM

What a S'porean lawyer-poet learnt from the stories of migrant mums in Jalan Kukoh

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 19, 2020, 12:33 PM

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine authorised by US FDA for emergency use

2nd vaccine in the world approved by the United States.

December 19, 2020, 11:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.