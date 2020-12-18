Youth enters S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure for Tiktok video & does backflip, police report lodged

Some people go to great lengths to create and curate content for their social media accounts.

This may include doing things that could endanger their lives.

Backflip in front of rhinos

One youth in Singapore recently pulled a rather daring stunt by trespassing into the White rhinoceros exhibit at the Singapore Zoo.

The first half of the video was filmed by the youth himself, with the text "What's Ralph thinking about" imposed over his face.

It then cuts to him inside the exhibit, with the rhinos clearly visible in the background.

He then proceeds to do a backflip, and then hops over the exhibit barrier and back onto the visitor pathway.

The text in that clip read "who's man is this [sic]", with more text reading "Keep your distance" on top.

The video appeared to have been uploaded to Tiktok. The video also seems to have been removed from his account, but has subsequently been reposted to Twitter.

The youth currently has around 33,000 followers on the platform.

"Reckless and mindless"

A statement posted to Wildlife Reserves Singapore's Instagram stories revealed they are aware of the video circulating online showing a visitor "trespassing and encroaching" into the exhibit.

In response to Mothership's queries, WRS said that the incident took place on Dec. 17.

WRS condemned the act in their statement, describing it as a "reckless and mindless act which is socially irresponsible, extremely dangerous and simply disrespectful to wildlife and our animals".

WRS also told Mothership that they have since lodged a police report over the incident.

They also urged others not to be "copycat[s]" and repeat such acts, as it could put lives in danger.

WRS ended off by thanking the millions of other visitors who visited their parks and displayed socially responsible behaviour and proper appreciation for the animals.

