Chinese billionaire Lin Qi, 39, dies after suspected poisoning by co-worker

Speculation has swirled about how he was poisoned.

Matthias Ang | December 29, 2020, 03:20 PM

The billionaire CEO of Chinese game developer Yoozoo, Lin Qi, has reportedly died as a result of poisoning, the BBC and Associated Press (AP) reported.

He had been hospitalised on Dec. 16, with symptoms of 'acute illness' and difficulties in walking, NPR further reported.

Subsequently, a colleague by the name of Xu Yao was reportedly arrested by Shanghai police over the poisoning on Dec. 24.

Lin died on Dec. 25.

Speculation swirls about how he was poisoned

The BBC further highlighted speculation among Chinese media that Lin was poisoned via pu'er tea.

In addition, the suspect is supposedly the head of Yoozoo's film production arm, although the Shanghai police themselves have not released any further details.

Who is Lin Qi?

Lin is the founder of Yoozoo, a company which achieved fame for developing the "Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming" game.

He was ranked at 870 among China's richest entrepreneurs with a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan (S$1.38 billion).

In addition, Yoozoo had purchased the rights to the Chinese sci-fi trilogy The Three Body Problem in 2015.

Yoozoo's own attempt to develop the trilogy into six films had been unsuccessful with difficulties on set and changes in the senior personnel.

The company then granted Netflix the rights to adapt the series in Sep. 2020 for television, with Lin himself involved as executive producer for the project.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Lin as stating that he was keen to do the series justice.

He said:

"You don’t want your last waking thought to be: how did I spoil The Three-Body Problem. There are a lot of reasons why The Three-Body Problem wasn’t done right before. I can face these questions head-on myself today. I myself am responsible for it.”

Top photo by Zhang Zhi/Red Star News/VCG via Getty Images)

 

