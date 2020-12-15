Back

Yishun hawker says customer mistook dried cuttlefish as cockroach, decides to close shop

She said she used dried cuttlefish to cook the soup broth.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

A man, known only as Tan, recently took to Stomp to complain about the noodles he had ordered from a Yishun hawker stall.

Tan reportedly found a cockroach in the food that he ordered through Foodpanda, and gave a detailed account of how he felt.

Tan said that he was traumatised by that discovery and he lost his appetite for the entire day.

However, the Singapore Food Agency's investigation showed that the stall did not infringe on any food safety and hygiene requirements.

Stall owner says it's not cockroach

In a follow-up article by Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner told the reporter that Tan possibly mistook dried cuttlefish, which was used to cook the soup broth, as cockroach.

"If what's in the noodles is really a cockroach, I'm willing to apologise to Tan," the stall owner told the reporter over the phone.

When contacted by the reporter, Tan refused to be interviewed.

Hawker stall closes down

The owner who is a young lady said that she felt disheartened after the incident and decided to close down the shop.

She has cleared the space in the coffee shop since last week.

The owner added that she will take a short break and find other job opportunities instead.

A fellow hawker at the coffee shop said that the noodles stall has always been tidy and neat. It's a pity that the owner is affected by the incident and decided to quit, he added.

Top image via Stomp

