Back

57-year-old man falls into hole & injures knee after metal lid gives way at Yishun Blk 732

Scary.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 28, 2020, 03:50 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Andrew, 57, was making his way home at 10am on December 27 when he walked across a covered metal lid next to a coffeeshop, he was holding two empty birdcages as well.

Unlike most days, however, the lid gave way.

Image courtesy of Andrew 

Andrew fell three to four feet, and suffered a cut on his right knee.

Onlookers helped him out of the hole, while others placed chairs around it to prevent people from walking across the hole.

Image courtesy of Andrew

Andrew tells Mothership that he was concerned that a child could have walked over the lid, and hoped the town council could look into it.

Grease trap

Responding to queries from Mothership, a Nee Soon town council representative says the "defective metal cover belongs to a grease trap serving the coffeeshop at Blk 732".

The facility is supposed to be maintained by the coffeeshop owner, according to the representative.

The Town Council was alerted to this issue by member of public on December 27, 2020. A team was deployed to cordon off the area immediately.

"Town Council is in touch with the coffeeshop to expedite the repair works and alerted Housing Development Board (HDB) on incident. We have informed the resident involved and we understand that the coffeeshop is also reaching out to him.

In view of public safety, Town Council will be sending out a letter to all coffeeshops in Nee Soon town to remind them to conduct regular checks and maintenance to their grease trap covers."

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Hundreds turn up for burial of mother & son shot by policeman, family wants him to 'answer to the law'

Members of the public joined the victims' friends and family at the funeral.

December 28, 2020, 04:26 PM

Daiso S'pore opening new outlet at West Coast Plaza on Jan. 2, 2021

Extra points for the West.

December 28, 2020, 04:18 PM

Nat Ho was so broke from making music video in 2011 he borrowed money from Dawn Yeoh

Ups and downs.

December 28, 2020, 03:40 PM

5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 28, 1 new case in community

More updates will be shared tonight.

December 28, 2020, 03:36 PM

Wheelchair user hops away after S'pore Zoo snake slithers up, occupies handlebars

It's the snake's wheelchair now.

December 28, 2020, 03:28 PM

'Only use hand if you have no head': Eatery uses snarky sign to educate temperature-taking customers

Is it better to use your wrist or forehead when taking your temperature?

December 28, 2020, 02:17 PM

US teen withdraws from university after backlash over racial slur in a 2016 snapchat video

In the video, she had said the "N Word".

December 28, 2020, 01:55 PM

Around 200 British tourists 'sneak out' from Swiss ski resort while on quarantine

They had felt "trapped".

December 28, 2020, 01:27 PM

Fireworks to be set off at 11 S'pore heartland areas on New Year's eve

Stay home look at the sky.

December 28, 2020, 11:57 AM

Sonia Chew replaced as host for Mediacorp's countdown show

Jean Danker will be hosting the show in her stead.

December 28, 2020, 11:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.