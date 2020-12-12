Ya Kun collecting shoeboxes of new toys & stationery for children in need this Christmas

If you would like to bring some cheer to the less fortunate this festive season, you can do so with local kopi and kaya toast chain Ya Kun.

Ya Kun is teaming up with local charity Ray of Hope to funnel stationery and toys to children in need.

All you need to do is:

Fill up an empty shoebox with toys or stationery Seal and wrap the shoebox Indicate on the shoebox the gender and age range of the intended recipient

Do note that the items donated should be brand new, in excellent condition, and non-perishable.

Then, drop off the shoebox at any of the following Ya Kun outlets by December 20:

ARTRA

Causeway Point

Compass One

Far East Square

Funan

Fusionopolis

Jurong Point

Nex

Northpoint City

Parkway Parade

SAFRA Toa Payoh

White Sands

You can also drop off your shoebox of gifts at SCAPE Level 2 (behind the escalator).

These gifts will be delivered before Christmas Day to children managed by social service agencies partnered by Ray of Hope.

Ray of Hope is working with these agencies to match them to Ya Kun outlets that are near them. This way, the Ya Kun outlets will be able to give to the children in their community.

Top images courtesy of Ya Kun.