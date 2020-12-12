Back

Ya Kun collecting shoeboxes of new toys & stationery for children in need this Christmas

Bring some festive joy into the lives of others.

Joshua Lee | December 12, 2020, 10:56 AM

If you would like to bring some cheer to the less fortunate this festive season, you can do so with local kopi and kaya toast chain Ya Kun.

Ya Kun is teaming up with local charity Ray of Hope to funnel stationery and toys to children in need.

Courtesy of Ya Kun.

All you need to do is:

  1. Fill up an empty shoebox with toys or stationery

  2. Seal and wrap the shoebox

  3. Indicate on the shoebox the gender and age range of the intended recipient

Do note that the items donated should be brand new, in excellent condition, and non-perishable.

Then, drop off the shoebox at any of the following Ya Kun outlets by December 20:

  • ARTRA

  • Causeway Point

  • Compass One

  • Far East Square

  • Funan

  • Fusionopolis

  • Jurong Point

  • Nex

  • Northpoint City

  • Parkway Parade

  • SAFRA Toa Payoh

  • White Sands

The first shoebox gifts dropped off at Ya Kun on December 11. Image courtesy of Ya Kun.

You can also drop off your shoebox of gifts at SCAPE Level 2 (behind the escalator).

These gifts will be delivered before Christmas Day to children managed by social service agencies partnered by Ray of Hope.

Ray of Hope is working with these agencies to match them to Ya Kun outlets that are near them. This way, the Ya Kun outlets will be able to give to the children in their community.

Top images courtesy of Ya Kun.

