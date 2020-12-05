Back

Woman, 48, apprehended by Police after standing in the middle of Beach Road on rainy afternoon

The police received a call for assistance.

Fasiha Nazren | December 05, 2020, 05:35 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Yesterday, a woman was spotted standing in the middle of the junction between Rochor Road and Beach Road

According to ROADS.sg, this apparently happened during the rainy afternoon on Dec. 4.

The woman was seen holding onto what seems to be a photo and showing it to the drivers around her.

Video from ROADS.sg.

In the 59-second video, several police officers later arrived to usher her to safety.

However, it seems like the woman didn't want to be helped.

Video from ROADS.sg.

Apprehended under Mental Health Act

In a statement, given to Mothership, the Police shared that they received a call for assistance along Beach Road at around 4:45pm on Dec. 4.

Here's the statement in full:

"On 4 December 2020 at 4:45pm, the Police received a call for assistance along Beach Road. A 48-year-old woman was apprehended under Section seven of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act."

Under section seven of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, it is mentioned that it shall be the duty of every police officer or special police officer to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to themselves or other persons.

Such danger is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder and take the person together with a report of the facts of the case without delay to either any medical practitioner for an examination or any designated medical practitioner at a psychiatric institution.

Top image screenshot from ROADS.sg.

Orchard Gateway Foot Locker ordered to suspend operations for 10 days for breaching Covid-19 measures

Further enforcement action may also be taken.

December 05, 2020, 04:50 PM

Female poly grad, 19, works as butcher on weekends while waiting to enter university

Stories of Us: Nazneen Khaja grew up embarrassed about her father's work as a butcher. These days she's embracing it.

December 05, 2020, 03:56 PM

Man who developed symptoms after testing negative among 13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 5

Latest update.

December 05, 2020, 03:49 PM

Nene Chicken has cheese pull chicken hotplate in solo & sharing portions from S$15.90

Yummy.

December 05, 2020, 03:47 PM

Jurong hawker sells handmade soon kueh with translucent skin, has kimchi pork & other fillings

Looks good.

December 05, 2020, 02:30 PM

Android users can create SafeEntry shortcut on phone to scan QR codes with only 1 click

Life-hack.

December 05, 2020, 01:16 PM

S'pore's largest Timezone opens at Westgate with over 200 games & attractions, mini bowling alley

18,000 sqft of fun.

December 05, 2020, 01:14 PM

Youths filmed climbing onto Marina Bay Sands roof, wandering around rooftop garden

Dangerous.

December 05, 2020, 12:43 PM

Nam Seng wanton mee founder, 91, closes 60-year business due to Covid-19 & leasing issues

She shut her business at Far East Square in July this year.

December 05, 2020, 11:29 AM

Tim Burton reportedly wants Johnny Depp to star in Netflix's Addams Family remake

Cool.

December 05, 2020, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.