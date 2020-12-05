Woman, 48, apprehended by Police after standing in the middle of Beach Road on rainy afternoon

Yesterday, a woman was spotted standing in the middle of the junction between Rochor Road and Beach Road

According to ROADS.sg, this apparently happened during the rainy afternoon on Dec. 4.

The woman was seen holding onto what seems to be a photo and showing it to the drivers around her.

In the 59-second video, several police officers later arrived to usher her to safety.

However, it seems like the woman didn't want to be helped.

Apprehended under Mental Health Act

In a statement, given to Mothership, the Police shared that they received a call for assistance along Beach Road at around 4:45pm on Dec. 4.

Here's the statement in full:

"On 4 December 2020 at 4:45pm, the Police received a call for assistance along Beach Road. A 48-year-old woman was apprehended under Section seven of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act."

Under section seven of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, it is mentioned that it shall be the duty of every police officer or special police officer to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to themselves or other persons.

Such danger is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder and take the person together with a report of the facts of the case without delay to either any medical practitioner for an examination or any designated medical practitioner at a psychiatric institution.

Top image screenshot from ROADS.sg.