Video shows S'pore woman sitting still in the middle of busy road as cars drive past

A few drivers in Singapore encountered a bizarre sight late on Sunday night (Dec. 27).

Captured from the dashboard camera of one vehicle, video footage shows a woman sitting in the middle of a three-lane road.

The woman, dressed in black, does not move as cars drive by. She does not even look up at the passing cars.

Multiple vehicles can be seen slowing down and carefully manoeuvring around the lady.

Standing at the curb of the road is another individual; the video's description read that the man was looking at or talking to the woman.

Similar incident on Dec. 4

The strange occurrence bears some similarity to an incident earlier this month where a woman stood in the middle of Beach Road.

On that occasion, the pedestrian was seen holding onto what seems to be a photo and showing it to the drivers around her.

She was later apprehended by police under Section seven of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Top image from Roads.SG