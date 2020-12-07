Wild dolphins go on tour of S'pore's Southern coast from St. John's Island to East Coast Park to Tuas

Several people in Singapore were treated to the majestic sight of wild dolphins recently.

Nice surprise

A video shared by Marine Stewards, a local environmental conservation organisation, showed two of the creatures swimming gracefully in the turquoise waters.

They were spotted at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard, much to the surprise and awe of the person.

According to Marine Stewards, the dolphins were first spotted in the waters surrounding St. John's Island.

One dolphin was recently spotted jumping out of the water on Dec. 3 at that area.

This time, the dolphins appear to have swam quite a distance, as they were then sighted at East Coast Park, followed by Tuas.

The dolphins spotted here are likely to be Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins, also known as pink dolphins.

This species has been sighted from time to time in Singapore waters, and are shy animals that will stay away from boats.

The sighting of dolphins in urbanised Singapore, as nature site Wild Singapore notes, could be an indication of good water quality.

Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins are locally endangered, according to the Red List of threatened animals in Singapore.

They are classified as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The dolphins are threatened by water pollution, the loss of habitats as well as drowning as a result of being trapped by abandoned fishing nets and lines.

More dolphin news

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Marine Stewards / FB