Back

White Restaurant S'pore launches truffle white beehoon for S$12, available now till Jan. 17, 2021

Holiday menu.

Mandy How | December 16, 2020, 02:44 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

From now till Jan. 17, 2021, White Restaurant is selling the Truffle White Beehoon.

The east-meets-west combination might be slightly discombobulating at first, but the idea is pretty easy to digest once you get over the fact that you're not going to be eating fries.

The dish is made with a base of its usual homemade broth, but infused with truffle oil.

And we have to say — the truffle was really strong.

Looks like just like the original white beehoon. Photo by Mandy How.

It should hit you the moment the dish is served, and continue to assault you throughout the meal.

For someone who likes their original broth, we'd prefer them to be a little more light-handed on the truffle.

You'd probably like the dish if truffle is your thing, though.

The Truffle White Beehoon is available for dine-in, delivery, and pick-up at all outlets.

A small serving costs S$12, while a medium one costs S$18 (prices are slightly higher online).

Promotions

White Restaurant is also running a couple of festive promotions with their Sparkling Christmas set meals:

  • Free green tea with two pax set

  • Free dark chocolate ice cream from Udders with four to five pax set

The first 50 customers to order from the Mini Buffet menus (for 10pax) will also get a free panettone and bottle of wine.

To redeem, key in "FIRST50” during your purchase.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via White Restaurant, Mandy How

This PAW Patrol-themed treasure hunt will wrap up the holidays for your kids perfectly this festive season

If you think festive Christmas shopping is exhausting, wait till you have kids in tow.

December 16, 2020, 06:01 PM

KNS restaurant at Jurong suspended for 2 weeks over cockroach infestation, fined S$1200

Food handlers at the restaurant will also have to re-take and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course.

December 16, 2020, 05:48 PM

5 EZ-Link hacks you probably didn’t know existed but totally should know

Many things you can do on the EZ-Link app.

December 16, 2020, 05:45 PM

Zoom setting up R&D centre in S'pore, will hire hundreds of engineering staff

It will also be doubling its capacity at its data centre in Singapore.

December 16, 2020, 05:17 PM

Woman spent 12 years raising son alone, now supports & befriends other single mums

Stories of Us: Monique Tugas raised her eldest child as a single mother for more than 12 years. She tells us about why she volunteers with Daughters of Tomorrow, to mentor and support other women who may be dealing with difficulties in their lives.

December 16, 2020, 05:00 PM

Old lighthouse on top of 25-storey Marine Parade condo flashes every 5 seconds, beam visible 42km away

76m above sea level.

December 16, 2020, 04:50 PM

Joshua Ang's defamation suit 'shameless', says ex-wife Shannon Low

Hai.

December 16, 2020, 04:20 PM

Mr Coconut opening new outlets in Bishan & Bugis by end-Dec. 2020

More places to get your coconut fix.

December 16, 2020, 04:09 PM

Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Looks good.

December 16, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Santa Claus' tests positive for Covid-19 after photo session with 50 children

Some children attended school after the photo session.

December 16, 2020, 04:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.