White Restaurant S'pore launches truffle white beehoon for S$12, available now till Jan. 17, 2021

From now till Jan. 17, 2021, White Restaurant is selling the Truffle White Beehoon.

The east-meets-west combination might be slightly discombobulating at first, but the idea is pretty easy to digest once you get over the fact that you're not going to be eating fries.

The dish is made with a base of its usual homemade broth, but infused with truffle oil.

And we have to say — the truffle was really strong.

It should hit you the moment the dish is served, and continue to assault you throughout the meal.

For someone who likes their original broth, we'd prefer them to be a little more light-handed on the truffle.

You'd probably like the dish if truffle is your thing, though.

The Truffle White Beehoon is available for dine-in, delivery, and pick-up at all outlets.

A small serving costs S$12, while a medium one costs S$18 (prices are slightly higher online).

Promotions

White Restaurant is also running a couple of festive promotions with their Sparkling Christmas set meals:

Free green tea with two pax set

Free dark chocolate ice cream from Udders with four to five pax set

The first 50 customers to order from the Mini Buffet menus (for 10pax) will also get a free panettone and bottle of wine.

To redeem, key in "FIRST50” during your purchase.

Top image via White Restaurant, Mandy How