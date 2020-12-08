In-person World Economic Forum 2021 to be held in S'pore on May 13-16, 2021

In an email seen by Reuters, it was revealed that the location for the 2021 World Economic Forum will be Singapore, instead of its usual spot at Davos, Switzerland.

That information was confirmed in a statement by WEF on their site.

In the email, WEF president Borge Brende said that it would be tough to ensure "health and safety" of participants in Europe.

According to WEF, the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first "global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic".

The event will be an in-person meeting, which will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The WEF is scheduled to take place on May 13 to 16, 2021.

Reuters also cited the email as saying that Singapore has been "successful" in handling the pandemic.

According to WEF, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.

Bloomberg had earlier reported preliminary talks between WEF and Singapore officials on holding the forum in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, the Ministry of Trade and Industry had said that "the health and safety of people living in Singapore and the event attendees remained its foremost priority".

According to ST, MTI also said international conferences held in Singapore must "adhere to strict travel and event protocols".

The WEF has traditionally been held at the ski resorts of Davos, although it was held in New York in 2002 to show solidarity with the United States after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Image from Flickr and Getty