Strange-looking waterspout spotted near St John's Island in S'pore on Dec. 6

If you haven't noticed, it's been raining quite a bit as we experience the northeast monsoon during this time of the year.

However, all that rain isn't a bad thing with cooler weather, and rainbows.

On Sunday afternoon (Dec. 6), a waterspout was spotted in waters near the Southern Islands.

Facebook user Benjamin SJ Tan uploaded photos of the water spout to Facebook group, Singapore Lightning Photographers:

This phenomenon occurs when cumuliform, a type of cloud, forms during thunderstorms, creating low-pressure pockets.

CNA reported that the waterspout was spotted between St John's Island and Sebarok Island after 4.30pm and lasted for about 10 minutes.

Here's footage of the waterspout that was uploaded to Facebook:

