Back

Strange-looking waterspout spotted near St John's Island in S'pore on Dec. 6

No that's not Cloverfield.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 06, 2020, 08:35 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

If you haven't noticed, it's been raining quite a bit as we experience the northeast monsoon during this time of the year.

However, all that rain isn't a bad thing with cooler weather, and rainbows.

On Sunday afternoon (Dec. 6), a waterspout was spotted in waters near the Southern Islands.

Facebook user Benjamin SJ Tan uploaded photos of the water spout to Facebook group, Singapore Lightning Photographers:

photo of waterspout dec 6 Photo via Benjamin SJ Tan/FB

Photo via Benjamin SJ Tan/FB

This phenomenon occurs when cumuliform, a type of cloud, forms during thunderstorms, creating low-pressure pockets.

CNA reported that the waterspout was spotted between St John's Island and Sebarok Island after 4.30pm and lasted for about 10 minutes.

Here's footage of the waterspout that was uploaded to Facebook:

GIF of waterspout dec 6 in singapore Footage by John Magel via Singapore Marine Guide/FB

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by John Magel via Singapore Marine Guide/FB and via Benjamin SJ Tan/FB

GrabFood user's order gets cancelled after 1 hour, delivery rider goes extra mile to buy him food

They became friends.

December 06, 2020, 07:24 PM

Woodlands stall offering Western food with an Indonesian twist open until 4am

Yummy.

December 06, 2020, 06:13 PM

Spectacular rainbow spanning S'pore sky sighted after storm on Dec. 3

Most sighting from the northeast.

December 06, 2020, 04:53 PM

S'pore-made plant-based fishballs & fishcake selling for S$14.99 per packet, could help stop overfishing

Halal-friendly and diabetic-friendly.

December 06, 2020, 04:04 PM

Dancing Christmas tree bobbing curtsy to visitors steals Santa's limelight at Marina Bay Sands

Best Christmas tree.

December 06, 2020, 03:33 PM

5 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 6, none are locally transmitted

More updates tonight.

December 06, 2020, 03:25 PM

3-week-old son of M'sian football player dies in Penang car crash, wife seriously injured

A tragic situation.

December 06, 2020, 02:29 PM

Car crashes into bus with 21 passengers on Jurong Island

All 22 victims were conscious when they were sent to the hospitals.

December 06, 2020, 02:04 PM

UN's decision on cannabis is driven by 'power of money': Shanmugam

Substantive evidence shows that cannabis abuse has negative impacts on the well-being of individuals and society.

December 06, 2020, 01:52 PM

S'pore youth, 19, allegedly stole credit card information while working as a restaurant cashier

Another teen was allegedly involved in using the stolen information to make unauthorised transactions.

December 06, 2020, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.