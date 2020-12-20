Back

Vivian Lai rejects working with hubby on bubble tea business as they wouldn't see eye to eye

She likes to be involved in many aspects of her business, while Ong advised her to leave the miscellaneous tasks to her staff.

Kayla Wong | December 20, 2020, 11:57 AM

Local actress Vivian Lai said it will not be easy working with her husband, former CEO of Pokka International, on her bubble tea business as they wouldn't see eye to eye on many things, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Lai was at the Thursday (Dec. 17) opening of the second outlet of her bubble tea store Teabar by Teabrary at Holland Village.

"Hard for couples to do business together"

When asked if she would invite her husband, Alain Ong, to work on the business as well, she said: "I think it's kind of hard for couples to do business together as they would not agree on many things."

"I told him we might have a difficult time if we work on the business together. Since he wants to take it easy, we should just forget it," she said with a laugh.

She added that her husband thinks that she manages too many aspects of her business, making it inefficient.

"I would always try to find something to do, and I like to be hands-on in many things. He is someone who ran a large business before, and thinks I should use the time to do other things instead, while leaving the miscellaneous tasks to my staff, so the business might be more efficient this way."

She also said Ong is now working as a consultant and is doing some business that involves international trade.

Ong was seen mingling with customers at the store, but declined to speak to the media.

Back in 2019, Pokka had filed a lawsuit against Ong, accusing him of contributing to damages amounting to $10 million, while Ong later hit back with allegations against his former employer with in a counterclaim.

The beverage giant then settled its lawsuit against Ong early this year, with Ong agreeing to withdraw all allegations he had made against Pokka.

Star-studded opening

Celebrities, including Li Nanxing, Zoe Tay, Kym Ng, Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Guo Liang and Dasmond Koh, showed their support by turning up at the opening.

Image via Teabrary/Instagram

On the star-studded turnout, Lai said: "I did not do anything in particular to convince them (to come), I just sent them a casual text, and it turns out my colleagues and top management at the TV station are all really supportive, around 20 people turned up."

On whether she would gift them with VIP cards, Lai joked that if she does that, they would grow sick of drinking bubble tea.

She added: "They are all really supportive (of my business), like Chen Hanwei will often order drinks from my store for the staff working onsite."

Lai is set to open a third store in Bukit Batok that specialises in Korean sandwiches and tea.

Top image via Teabrary/Instagram & Pokka/Facebook

