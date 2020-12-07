Vans S'pore open first outlet store at IMM with up to 50% off on shoes

Here's some good news for bargain hunters in Singapore.

Popular skateboarding shoe brand Vans opened a new outlet store at IMM.

First outlet store

It is said to be the first Vans outlet store in Singapore.

Shoppers can expect to find the brand's shoes, apparel, and accessories for sale at the outlet.

Here's a look at the brand new store:

Shoes up to 50 per cent off

Here are some deals you can find at the outlet store:

Selected women's shoes going between 30 and 50 per cent off.

Selected men's shoes going between 30 and 50 per cent off.

Customers can also get additional 10 per cent off with purchase of two items and 15 per cent off with purchase of three items.

Location

IMM 2 Jurong East St 21 #02-04 609601

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Vans Singapore's Facebook page.