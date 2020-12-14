S'poreans still need to wear masks & practise safe-distancing even with vaccination

Singaporeans will still need to observe safe-distancing rules and wear their masks even if they get vaccinated, said Minister Lawrence Wong and Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak at the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference today (December 14).

Not enough evidence that vaccine protects against transmission of the virus

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been shown to protect the user against infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there is not enough evidence that the vaccine protects against transmission of the virus.

Mak said that it is currently too early to tell if the vaccine will prevent transmission of the virus.

Wong, co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce, added that Singaporean have to look at all measures — mask wearing, safe-distancing, and vaccination — holistically, to make sure we have a whole suite of safeguards.

"Please understand that a vaccine is not a ticket to freedom to do whatever you want," Wong urged.

Vaccination is voluntary, but encouraged

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced on December 14 that it has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pandemic use.

Vaccination is voluntary and priority for vaccines will be given to those who are at greatest risk, such as healthcare workers and frontline personnel, as well as the elderly and vulnerable.

Vaccines will then be offered to the rest of the population progressively, with the goal of covering everyone who wants vaccination by the end of 2021.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images by Victor He on Unsplash and Daniel Schludi on Unsplash.