Back

S'pore influencers say pillows on sale were new & a 'social experiment' by local media company

So many accounts.

Mandy How | December 23, 2020, 06:17 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

The Singapore influencers who took part in selling used pillows have come forward with their own versions of events after the stunt went awry and drew backlash from the public.

The online shop that was used to hawk the used goods has since been removed.

It was set up by a local media company.

The personalities involved raised several points of contention:

1. It was all a social experiment

Following the backlash, the influencers revealed that the whole entrepreneurial concept was just a social experiment.

The media company involved is Shout, which has been putting out content with risque concepts featuring local influencers as talent.

The media company had made a pitch to the girls to sell the pillows.

Screen shots of the messages sent by Shout to the influencers, as seen by Mothership, suggested the social experiment would be wholesome.

2. The pillows sold were not "used"

Another issue the influencers addressed after the sale blew up was that the pillows listed on the site were not used at all.

The influencers were apparently told to pose with new pillows and quote a price.

One Vivian Tian wrote on Facebook:

"Our involvement only went as far as taking a photo with brand new pillows given to us, and then quoting a “price” for them to list on the site. Anything after was out of our control."

3. The pillows weren't supposed to be sold, said influencer

Tian also claimed that the pillows were not supposed to be sold, due to Covid-19.

"There are no direct transactions going on between us and the buyers, and we are not aware if there is any sales or not, to be honest. What was relayed to me was that sales will be refunded to buyers, and no actual sales of pillow will commence due to Covid measures."

She added that this was not relayed to some other influencers, but did not provide more details about it.

But are earnings involved?

However, it is possible that pillows are still being sold — just not used ones.

In another message reportedly sent by the media company to at least one influencer after the experiment concluded, it was suggested that the "earnings" were registered.

The media company said that some influencers regretted their participation following the backlash, and would like the pillow buyers to be refunded for their purchases.

One of the girls also put up an Instagram Story alluding to potential earnings.

However, it is not clear to whom the sum will be paid.

Another said that part of what she earns will go to charity:

One of the influencers, who wanted to remain unnamed, told Mothership that she was not expecting payment.

4. Unhappy with the way they were portrayed

Lastly, some of the girls were unhappy with the way they were portrayed, with at least one saying that she did not know that an accompanying article would be written by Shout promoting the sale.

The general grouse of the influencers was that they were not informed of the direction and tone the experiment would take, and felt that they were being objectified.

You can read the relevant clarifications here:

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via @kimbae_xoxo on Instagram

Halal Monster Curry, 'Monster Planet', opens at Causeway Point with monster-size curry & burgers

Yum.

December 23, 2020, 06:49 PM

Steam sale: 88% off The Sims 4, heavy discounts on other popular games like FIFA, Halo

Woohoo.

December 23, 2020, 06:45 PM

@POTUS Twitter account followers will be reset to zero when Biden takes over from Trump

The @FLOTUS and @PressSec Twitter accounts will also be reset to zero.

December 23, 2020, 05:53 PM

Woman shouts at elderly HDB Hub staff after she allegedly didn't make appointment in advance

She was allegedly supposed to make an e-appointment instead.

December 23, 2020, 05:39 PM

Putin signs bill giving former Russian presidents lifetime immunity

The new legislation protects former presidents and their families from prosecution for the rest of their lives.

December 23, 2020, 05:16 PM

Abandoned kampung hut in S'pore accessible via Chestnut Park still standing in 2020

When you go and visit the hut, you will also feed the mosquitoes.

December 23, 2020, 05:03 PM

SIA passengers can submit Covid-19 test results & other information digitally, speeding up check-ins

The service is currently offered to passengers travelling from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

December 23, 2020, 05:03 PM

Skechers S'pore launches Sailor Moon-themed T-shirts, pullover dresses & more at selected outlets

Cute.

December 23, 2020, 04:20 PM

Snowless Mount Fuji in December concerns residents in Japan

Nani?

December 23, 2020, 04:05 PM

21 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 23, 2020

Today's update.

December 23, 2020, 03:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.