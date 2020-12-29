Back

S'pore man, 42, to be charged for allegedly taking photos of Woodlands Checkpoint using unmanned aircraft

The police take a serious view of such incidents.

Sulaiman Daud | December 29, 2020, 04:42 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A 42-year-old Singaporean man will be charged by the police on Dec. 30 for alleged offences under the Air Navigation Act.

According to a release from the police on Dec. 29, they investigated the sighting of an unmanned aircraft (UA) in the vicinity of Woodlands Checkpoint on April 5.

Officers from the Woodland Police Division then established the identity of the man who operated the UA.

He had allegedly done so on three separate occasions without a permit, on March 20, April 3 and April 5.

On all three occasions, the UA had allegedly exceeded the altitude of 200 feet (~60m) above sea level.

The man also allegedly operated the UA at 200 feet above sea level without a permit at Mount Pleasant Road on Feb. 27.

Adhere to regulations when operating UAs

According to the police:

"For taking photographs showing the aerial view of Woodlands Checkpoint on three separate occasions, the man will be charged with three counts of prohibited photography of a protected area using a UA punishable under Section 7(2A)(a) of the Air Navigation Act."

And:

"For operating his UA at an altitude above 200 feet on four separate occasions, the man will be charged with four counts of failure to obtain a permit to operate a UA, punishable under Section 4(3A) of the Air Navigation Act."

The punishment for each offence carries a fine of up to S$50,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. It added:

"The police will not condone the flying of a UA in an unsafe and irresponsible manner, as it poses a risk to aviation and public safety and security. Members of the public are advised to adhere to regulations on the flying of UAs, especially during the year-end festive celebrations."

Users are advised to check out the OneMap.sg website or the app to check the areas of Singapore where flying the UA is not permitted, unless a permit is obtained.

Starting on Feb 1, 2021, certain UA users will also need to obtain an unmanned aircraft basic training certificate (UABTC) or unmanned aircraft pilot licence (UAPL) before they operate their UA in Singapore, or risk fines and jail terms.

Related story:

Follow us on LinkedIn for more storiesMothership Linkedin

Top image from Dfc Az Zahra's Facebook page. Photo taken before Circuit Breaker measures.

Japan Rail Cafe at Tanjong Pagar to serve Japan Airlines in-flight meals from S$23 nett in Jan. 2021

Itadakimasu!

December 29, 2020, 05:00 PM

4 million plastic bottles & aluminium cans recycled in 1 year at reverse vending machines in S'pore

Nice.

December 29, 2020, 04:18 PM

Xiaomi mocks Apple phones without chargers, launches phone without charger 2 months later

Hmm.

December 29, 2020, 04:17 PM

13 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 29, no new cases in community

More updates tonight.

December 29, 2020, 03:23 PM

Chinese billionaire Lin Qi, 39, dies after suspected poisoning by co-worker

Speculation has swirled about how he was poisoned.

December 29, 2020, 03:20 PM

No more time limit for weekday visits to S'pore libraries from Jan. 4, 2021

Going to borrow books now.

December 29, 2020, 02:46 PM

Ex-deejay Daniel Ong alludes to 'errant third party' as being responsible for Twelve Cupcakes unpaid salary violations

Ong and co-founder Jaime Teo are accused of allowing the local bakery chain to underpay or fail to pay within a fixed time the salaries of eight foreign employees between 2012 and 2016.

December 29, 2020, 02:13 PM

Video of child dashing back & forth across Seah St road as parents look on draws netizens' ire

The dashcam vehicle had to brake hard upon seeing the girl.

December 29, 2020, 01:07 PM

S'pore healthcare workers to get Covid-19 vaccine starting Dec. 30, 2020

Vaccination is the first step.

December 29, 2020, 12:58 PM

Upgrading of Hougang Town Centre, with swamp-themed playground, wins design award from HDB

Abides by the history of Hougang.

December 29, 2020, 12:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.