24 men, aged 20 to 48, arrested for being suspected unlawful society members

The Police have arrested 24 men, aged between 20 and 48, for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

Enforcement operation between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24

In a police news release on Dec. 24, the police said that an island-wide enforcement operation was conducted between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24.

Proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hotspots and shopping malls to suppress secret society activities at these locations.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division, Tanglin Police Division and Jurong Police Division subsequently made the arrests.

The police said that they will continue to monitor the situation, and step up enforcement operations island-wide during the year-end festive season to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Punishment

Anyone found guilty of being members of an unlawful society can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both.

Police added that they have "zero tolerance" towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately."

Top image by anneniuniu via Unsplash.