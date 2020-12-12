NUS, NTU, SMU & SUTD offering hostel residents Covid-19 testing

All hostels in autonomous universities will offer their residents Covid-19 testing funded by the government.

The four autonomous universities are the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Dec. 11, in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the autonomous universities, that this testing regime is part of the government's efforts to extend this precautionary measure to selected community groups.

MOE said via its spokesperson that residents are "strongly encouraged" to undergo a one-time Covid-19 testing in January 2021.

"This is in view of the high-density, communal living environment that may pose increased risk of community transmission," the MOE spokesperson said.

However, there are no plans to extend testing to all staff and students.

The spokesperson added that MOH and MOE may consider doing so in the future should the need arises

Universities will provide students with more details over the next few weeks.

NTU said earlier on Dec. 7 it would offer free Covid-19 testing to its hall residents.

Top photo via NTU