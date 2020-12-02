Leaked Covid-19 govt map shows whole of US a Covid-19 hotspot

A leaked United States government map revealed that the whole country is a Covid-19 hotspot glowing deep red.

An internal Nov. 28, 2020 chart from the U.S. departments of homeland security and health showed nearly the entire country awash in red.

The red areas denote counties that are “sustained hotspots”.

These pandemic zones are “communities that have had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations,” according to the chart.

This means hospitals might run out of beds soon as early as Christmas Eve.

Entire states red

Entire states such as Arizona and the hard-hit Midwest were seen blanketed in red.

In late November, the U.S. hit an unprecedented 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned of a “surge upon a surge” following the massive amount of cross-country travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Another map published online showed the number of cases each county had per 100,000 people.

It revealed that nearly the entire state of Minnesota, as well as large swathes of the Dakotas, New Mexico, Ohio, Illinois, and Wyoming have 500 or more per 100,000.

The figures were well above the average of 336.

Origins of virus unclear with surge after surge

Experts in the U.S. are grappling with pinpointing the exact causes driving this most recent surge as the pandemic is now so diffused throughout the country.

Some reasons have been put forth, such as people congregating in long-term care facilities, and people in food processing plants, prisons, health care settings, and restaurants and bars are leading drivers of the coronavirus spread.

Others argue the latest surge is drive in part by small in-person gatherings, due partially to loosening state rules, a fatigued population, and cold winter weather, where people have been gathering in close quarters allowing the disease to spread more easily.

