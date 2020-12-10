Back

Twelve Cupcakes pleads guilty to underpaying 7 employees over 2 years, founders said to have done the same

The prosecution is seeking a fine of S$127,000.

Syahindah Ishak | December 10, 2020, 09:36 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Twelve Cupcakes has pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to underpaying seven foreign employees of about S$114,000 over two years.

A total of 14 similar charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing, according to The Straits Times.

Offences discovered during MOM investigations

In December 2018, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigated Twelve Cupcakes after receiving information that it had breached labour laws.

Under Singapore's Employment of Foreign Manpower (Work Passes) Regulations 2012, employers are not allowed to pay less than the fixed monthly salary to foreign employees.

Payment must also be made within seven days after the end of the salary period.

Investigations revealed that Twelve Cupcakes had underpaid seven foreign employees — ranging from sales executives, customer service executives and a pastry chef — between December 2016 and November 2018.

They were promised fixed salaries of between S$2,200 and S$2,600.

However, they were given between S$200 and S$1,200 less, reported CNA.

Prosecution asking for S$127,000 fine

The prosecution has asked for a fine of S$127,000, emphasising the fact that Twelve Cupcakes had tried to conceal their offences.

The company had initially credited the reduced salaries to the employees' bank accounts.

But from May 2018 onwards, they paid the workers their full salary, and subsequently told them to return a portion of it to the company in cash.

MOM prosecutor Maximilian Chew said, as reported by CNA, that Twelve Cupcakes would have "most likely continued the offences" if MOM had not conducted investigations.

Defence emphasises full restitution

On the other hand, the defence counsel argued that full restitution was made before the company was charged.

Defence lawyer S Balamurugan also stressed that since the incidents, there have been no salary issues for both local and foreign employees in Twelve Cupcakes.

Balmurugan added that it was the practice under Twelve Cupcake's previous management that foreign employees received less than their fixed salaries.

The sentencing of this case has been adjourned to Jan. 7, 2021.

For each offence involving underpaying its foreign employees, Twelve Cupcakes may be fined up to $10,000.

Related story

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top images from Twelve Cupcakes Website.

S'porean, 22, allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea & visit friend, later tested positive for Covid-19

She is among the two Singaporeans who will be charged for breaching SHN.

December 11, 2020, 10:06 AM

Disney+ to launch in S'pore on Feb. 23, 2021 from S$11.98 per month

More options.

December 11, 2020, 09:34 AM

Flying electric taxis to take off in S'pore by 2023

Advanced.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 AM

The Salted Plum closing down Circular Road & Suntec City outlets on Dec. 13, 2020

2020 taking its toll on another well-loved eatery serving Taiwanese fare.

December 11, 2020, 04:12 AM

Chan Chun Sing: Cruise passenger's Covid-19 false alarm allowed testing of protocols & system

He also said the risk of false positives and false negatives is inherent in all tests.

December 11, 2020, 03:50 AM

Yakult Soju log cake available at Pine Garden S'pore from S$52.50

Nice.

December 10, 2020, 10:59 PM

S’pore cyclist spots critically-endangered Buffy Fish Owl

Close encounters of the bird kind.

December 10, 2020, 10:45 PM

6 imported Covid-19 cases include S'poreans who visited US, UK & Indonesia, no new locations visited

This brings the total number of cases to 58,297.

December 10, 2020, 10:22 PM

China prepared to bail out cash-tight Iraq with multibillion oil deal

If the deal goes through, Iraq will repay China in oil, not cash.

December 10, 2020, 08:44 PM

Chinese netizens vow to boycott South Korea's Running Man for suggesting Taiwan's independence

Nationalistic rage.

December 10, 2020, 08:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.