Tuk Tuk Cha in NEX suspended 2 weeks due to cockroach infestation

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licence of Tuk Tuk Cha in NEX for two weeks.

The period of suspension is from Nov. 30 till Dec. 13, 2020.

Tuk Tuk Cha sells Thai food and beverages.

The licensee for the business has accumulated 18 demerit points over a 12-month period and fined a total of S$1,200 for the three similar offences.

The offence of failing to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation constitutes six demerit points and this offence was committed three times so far.

According to SFA, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the basic food hygiene course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

The agency added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised by SFA not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

