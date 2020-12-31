S$5 movie tickets, S$110 electricity rebate, & other deals that seniors should capitalise on

A penny saved is a penny earned, or so goes the old adage that seniors might more readily appreciate.

Young people might scoff at these fuddy duddy concepts while skateboarding and wearing baggy jeans, but the idea of saving money is as relevant now as ever.

While investments or dabbling in stocks are rightfully highly sought after, saving money can be done on a smaller basis, daily.

From tweaking little things that you might not have put much thought into.

1. Do some grocery shopping

Grocery shopping might seem like a relatively spontaneous act, but if you plan it right, there are some perks in store.

For example, Giant is offering a three per cent discount storewide on Tuesday for seniors above 60.

There’s no minimum spend, and you can claim this discount for multiple shopping trips even in a day.

Giant is not the only supermarket catering to the silver generation as well.

NTUC FairPrice has also extended their Monday to Wednesday discounts for seniors till the end of the year.

Other supermarkets also have some form of senior discount, so definitely look out for these promotions.

2. Choose Tuas Power

Saving money can also be done from the comfort of your home.

This deal is of course, not age-restricted, but is still something that might entice the older folks.

Switching electricity retailers has saved many people quite a sum of money.

Save 25 per cent of your electricity bill with Tuas Power’s PowerFix Plan.

Like any savvy retailer, they are offering rebates as well.

Sign up for any 18, 24, or 36-month plans online until the end of the year to enjoy up to S$110 bill rebate*. The offer however is limited to the first 2,000 customers.

Apart from rebates and potential savings, a major upside in signing up with Tuas Power is the way you get billed.

Tuas Power bundles their bill with SP, so your bills will still be filed under the same SP bill delivered to your house at no extra charge.

For added convenience, Tuas Power’s customers can continue to use the same payment mode and do not need to make changes to re-apply. Customers who are eligible for U-save will continue to have their water, gas and electricity deducted at the same time.

That rebate we mentioned earlier? That too will be credited into your SP bill directly and can be used like U-save to deduct water, gas and electricity.

So take some time to check out Tuas Power, and see if it suits your electrical needs.

3. Watch movies on weekdays

If you are planning on catching a movie with friends here is a nifty little treat.

Senior Citizens, those above 55, can enjoy movies at a special Concession Rate from Mondays to Fridays, for any movie before 6pm at any Shaw Theatres.

Just walk in with the relevant documents and pick your movie. With terms and conditions, of course.

If Cathay is more your style, seniors can also enjoy S$5 movie tickets for movies before 6pm on weekdays.

4. Get all the deals online

You might have noticed a pattern by now — there are a lot of deals out there for senior citizens.

Sure, it might be the youth who will inherit the future, but not before you scoop up all these deals just waiting for you.

You can scour the internet of course, but your most efficient method for sieving out the deals might be using content aggregation sites that cater to the senior market.

Online magazines like Ageless even have pages dedicated to these types of deals.

*Terms and conditions apply

This sponsored article by Tuas Power helped the writer’s parents out a bit.

Top photo from Getty