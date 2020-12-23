TraceTogether hits 70% usage target among S'pore residents before Christmas

At least 70 per cent of Singapore residents have joined the national contact tracing TraceTogether (TT) programme, crossing the target that the government set earlier in October as a condition for Singapore to enter Phase 3.

TraceTogether Programme hits 70 per cent target

Ministerial Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong had previously said that Singapore will not enter Phase 3 until the take-up rate of TT was at least 70 per cent.

Smart Nation Singapore announced in a press release that adoption of the TraceTogether Programme has surpassed 70 per cent of Singapore residents as of Dec. 21, 2020.

More than 2.05 million unique users have downloaded the app, and more than 1.75 million tokens have been collected to date.

Five million tokens expected to be produced by end-Feb. 2021

TT-only SafeEntry will only be implemented after everyone has had a chance to collect a token in their constituencies, and a reasonable period of national distribution is achieved, said Smart Nation Singapore.

Five million tokens are expected to be produced by the end of February 2021.

Smart Nation Singapore added that the TT app serves the same function as the TT token, and there is no need to collect a token if one has already registered with the app.

Phase 3 announced on Dec. 14

On Dec. 14, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Phase 3 will kick in on Dec. 28, 2020.

In his speech, PM Lee thanked Singaporeans for complying with the various Covid-19 measures, lauding Singaporeans for staying united, and keeping up their guard during the crisis.

The Ministry of Health announced further on Dec. 14 that around 65 per cent of Singapore residents have hopped onto the TraceTogether Programme as of Dec. 13, and Singapore was on track to hitting the target by the end of 2020.

Top image via Guan Zhen, GovTech