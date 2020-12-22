1 lucky punter won S$5.2 million Toto top prize, winning ticket sold in Punggol

One very lucky punter in Singapore has become S$5.27 million richer overnight after winning the top Group 1 Toto prize for the Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 draw.

The winning numbers were 4, 8, 15, 31, 36, 39 with additional number 47.

The best part?

The winning ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry bought for S$1.

The QuickPick Ordinary Entry is a computer generated series of six numbers between 1 and 49 picked on behalf of the punter.

There was no Group 1 prize winners for the Dec. 14 and 17 draws, resulting in the top prize snowballing past S$5 million for the Dec. 21 draw.

Winning ticket sold in Punggol

The eventual winning ticket was sold at the Singapore Pools outlet in Punggol, located in Giant Edgefield at Block 671 Edgefield Plains.

The Group 2 prize was split among two punters, each walking away with S$284,571 each.

Interestingly, these two next biggest prizes were also QuickPick Ordinary Entry tickets sold at Bukit Merah and Bukit Panjang.

Nowhere near the biggest Group 1 prize

However, this latest draw's winnings pale in comparison to even greater windfalls previously.

On Feb. 7, 2020, one punter walked away with the S$12 million Group 1 prize.

Top photos via Google Maps