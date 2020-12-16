'If I see it again, you're f****** gone': Tom Cruise lashes out at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid-19 measures

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has lost his cool at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after they were caught breaking Covid-19 safety protocols.

"We are the gold standard"

In an audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise, who is also the producer of the Mission: Impossible films, can be heard saying:

"We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Will fire them if they do it again

Cruise can also warned the crew that they will be fired if they were to break any safety guidelines again.

He said:

"I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f****** movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f****** gone. [...] Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired.”"

Cruise subsequently pointed out specific members of the crew, telling one of them: "You’re going to cost him his job."

You can listen to Cruise's full tirade here.

Production had faced delays due to Covid-19

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first movies to stop its production due to the pandemic.

It was filming in Italy in February.

In October 2020, production was delayed again when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

The movie resumed production in the U.K. only two weeks ago and is slated to be released in theatres in November 2021.

Top photo via Getty Images.