Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo at Tampines Mall now halal-certified

On Dec. 17, Tokyo Shokudo, a Japanese eatery located at Tampines Mall took to Facebook to announce that it is now halal-certified.The restaurant offers a variety of dishes including:
- Scallop Ramen (S$14.90)
- Ebi Ramen (S$15.90)
- Seafood Ramen (S$17.90)
- Duck Ramen (S$12.90)
- Beef Shabu Ramen (S$14.90)
- Chicken Cha'Shu Ramen (S$9.90)
- Signature Tendon (Prawn, Fish, Egg, Nori, Assorted Vegetables and Rice) (S$13.90)
- Ebi Tendon (S$16.90)
- Fish Tempura & Beef Shabu Don (S$11.90)
If you're more adventurous, you can also opt for their Tom Yam, Spicy or Yuzu Ramen:
You can view the full menu here.
Sweet treats
You can end the meal on a sweet note with their waffles. Flavours like Chocolate Banana and Mix Berry are available.
Details
Tokyo Shokudo
Address: 4 Tampines Central 5 #04-02, Tampines Mall Singapore 529510
Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily
Top photos via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook and Scott Ng via Google Maps
