Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo at Tampines Mall now halal-certified

On Dec. 17, Tokyo Shokudo, a Japanese eatery located at Tampines Mall took to Facebook to announce that it is now halal-certified.

The restaurant offers a variety of dishes including:

Scallop Ramen (S$14.90)

Ebi Ramen (S$15.90)

Seafood Ramen (S$17.90)

Duck Ramen (S$12.90)

Beef Shabu Ramen (S$14.90)

Chicken Cha'Shu Ramen (S$9.90)

Signature Tendon (Prawn, Fish, Egg, Nori, Assorted Vegetables and Rice) (S$13.90)

Ebi Tendon (S$16.90)

Fish Tempura & Beef Shabu Don (S$11.90)

If you're more adventurous, you can also opt for their Tom Yam, Spicy or Yuzu Ramen:

Sweet treats

You can end the meal on a sweet note with their waffles. Flavours like Chocolate Banana and Mix Berry are available.

Details

Tokyo Shokudo

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5 #04-02, Tampines Mall Singapore 529510

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily

