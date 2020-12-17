Back

Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo at Tampines Mall now halal-certified

Good news.

Siti Hawa | December 17, 2020, 12:14 PM

On Dec. 17, Tokyo Shokudo, a Japanese eatery located at Tampines Mall took to Facebook to announce that it is now halal-certified.

The restaurant offers a variety of dishes including:

  • Scallop Ramen (S$14.90)

  • Ebi Ramen (S$15.90)

  • Seafood Ramen (S$17.90)

  • Duck Ramen (S$12.90)

  • Beef Shabu Ramen (S$14.90)

  • Chicken Cha'Shu Ramen (S$9.90)

  • Signature Tendon (Prawn, Fish, Egg, Nori, Assorted Vegetables and Rice) (S$13.90)

  • Ebi Tendon (S$16.90)

  • Fish Tempura & Beef Shabu Don (S$11.90)

If you're more adventurous, you can also opt for their Tom Yam, Spicy or Yuzu Ramen:

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Photo via @nuttycrav3s on Instagram

Photo via @nuttycrav3s on Instagram

Photo via @hereisjesslyn on Instagram

Photo by karthikeyan viswanathan via Google Maps

Photo by Scott Ng via Google Maps

You can view the full menu here.

Sweet treats

You can end the meal on a sweet note with their waffles. Flavours like Chocolate Banana and Mix Berry are available.

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Details

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook

Photo by Scott Ng via Google Maps

Tokyo Shokudo

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5 #04-02, Tampines Mall Singapore 529510

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook and Scott Ng via Google Maps 

