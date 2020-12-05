S'pore's largest Timezone opens at Westgate with over 200 games & attractions, mini bowling alley

Timezone opened its largest outlet at Westgate on Dec. 4.

The 18,000 sqft space offers over 200 of the latest arcade games and attractions for visitors to explore.

Here's a sneak peek of the latest outlet.

Three fun zones

The arcade is split into three different zones: Carnival, Racing Zone and Music Zone.

Carnival

One of the highlights of this zone is the Roll-a-ball game.

This new multiplayer game is exclusively available at the Westgate outlet for now.

Racing Zone

Fans of racing games can look forward to games like Midnight Maximum Tune, an intense racing game featuring high-speed races of stunning urban roads.

Other racing games in this zone includes Mario Kart GP DX and Overtake DX.

Music Zone

If racing isn't your cup of tea, visitors can also indulge in dance games at the Music Zone.

Fans of dance games can enjoy cult favourites like Pump It Up, Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Rush Stardom and Mai Mai DX.

Mini bowling alley and other games

Apart from the three different zones, this arcade also features a mini bowling alley with four lanes.

This family-friendly bowling alley has lighter bowling balls and shorter lanes, making it an inclusive game for all ages.

Visitors also don't have to change into bowling shoes to enjoy this game.

Visitors can look forward to more games including virtual reality (VR) games and other family-friendly options:

Largest Timezone prize shop

The Westgate outlet is also home to the largest Timezone prize shop.

Visitors can exchange tickets earned from the games with attractive prizes from the prize shop, which includes walls full of Disney and Mario Bros merchandise.

Spongebob Squarepants-themed party rooms

Timezone Westgate also has two Spongebob Squarepants-themed party rooms.

The party rooms will be available for booking once the green-light is given by the authorities.

Here's a sneak peek of the party rooms:

Details

Address: 3 Gateway Dr, Westgate Singapore #B1-45, Singapore 608532

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11:30am – 9:30pm

Friday and PH Eve, 11:30am – 10pm

Saturday, Sunday, PH, and School Holidays, 10:30am – 10pm

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Timezone Singapore.