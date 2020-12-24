Halal French restaurant opens near Bugis with short ribs bourguignon, creme brulee & more

Siti Hawa

A halal French restaurant, The White Label, has opened its doors on Dec. 24, 2020 at North Bridge Road. The restaurant offers French-Malayan cuisine with a local twist. Some of the dishes you can expect include: French Contre-Filet (S$28)

Herb Crusted Lamb Rack (S$38)

Prawn Pappardelle (S$26)

Salmon Beurre Blanc (S$28)

Squid Ink Spaghetti (S$26)

Short Ribs Bourguignon (S$32)

Truffle Salmon Spaghetti (S$24) Dessert: Tarte Au Citron Vert (S$11)

Creme Brulee A L'Pandan (S$10)

Tarte Earl Grey (S$11)

Ondeh Ondeh Gateau (S$9) Drinks: Mango Fraise (S$9)

Iced Chocolate (S$8.50)

Rose Vanilla Tea (S$9) Dessert: Drinks: Check out the all-day menu: Details View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Label (@twl_sg) The White Label Address: 734 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 198702 Opening hours: 11:30am to 10:30pm, daily Related article: Come follow us on IG! Top photos via The White Label

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.