Halal French restaurant opens near Bugis with short ribs bourguignon, creme brulee & more

Siti Hawa | December 24, 2020, 12:41 PM

A halal French restaurant, The White Label, has opened its doors on Dec. 24, 2020 at North Bridge Road.

The restaurant offers French-Malayan cuisine with a local twist.

Some of the dishes you can expect include:

  • French Contre-Filet (S$28)

  • Herb Crusted Lamb Rack (S$38)

  • Prawn Pappardelle (S$26)

  • Salmon Beurre Blanc (S$28)

  • Squid Ink Spaghetti (S$26)

  • Short Ribs Bourguignon (S$32)

  • Truffle Salmon Spaghetti (S$24)

Dessert:

  • Tarte Au Citron Vert (S$11)

  • Creme Brulee A L'Pandan (S$10)

  • Tarte Earl Grey (S$11)

  • Ondeh Ondeh Gateau (S$9)

Drinks:

  • Mango Fraise (S$9)

  • Iced Chocolate (S$8.50)

  • Rose Vanilla Tea (S$9)

Photo via The White Label

Dessert:

Drinks:

Check out the all-day menu:

Details

The White Label

Address: 734 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 198702

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10:30pm, daily

Top photos via The White Label 

