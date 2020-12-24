Halal French restaurant opens near Bugis with short ribs bourguignon, creme brulee & more

A halal French restaurant, The White Label, has opened its doors on Dec. 24, 2020 at North Bridge Road.
The restaurant offers French-Malayan cuisine with a local twist.
Some of the dishes you can expect include:
- French Contre-Filet (S$28)
- Herb Crusted Lamb Rack (S$38)
- Prawn Pappardelle (S$26)
- Salmon Beurre Blanc (S$28)
- Squid Ink Spaghetti (S$26)
- Short Ribs Bourguignon (S$32)
- Truffle Salmon Spaghetti (S$24)
Dessert:
- Tarte Au Citron Vert (S$11)
- Creme Brulee A L'Pandan (S$10)
- Tarte Earl Grey (S$11)
- Ondeh Ondeh Gateau (S$9)
Drinks:
- Mango Fraise (S$9)
- Iced Chocolate (S$8.50)
- Rose Vanilla Tea (S$9)
Dessert:
Drinks:
Check out the all-day menu:
Details
The White Label
Address: 734 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 198702
Opening hours: 11:30am to 10:30pm, daily
Related article:
Top photos via The White Label
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.