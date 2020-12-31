Back

3 Thai men marry one another with families' approval

Two of them had been in a relationship for seven years prior to their decision to welcome the third member.

Matthias Ang | December 31, 2020, 01:14 PM

Three Thai men have tied the knot with one another with the approval of their families, according to Thai media Matichon Online.

Photos of the wedding ceremony on Dec. 8 were posted to the Facebook page of a dance group called Thanawat Dance that was founded by the throuple.

Friends and relatives were in attendance and a group of Buddhist monks presided over the ceremony.

Source: Thanawat Dance Facebook

More photos of the event were subsequently posted to Facebook on Dec. 10, in which the throuple thanked guests, organisers, and coverage of the event.

How did they get together?

James Chandmthong, a 30-year-old dietician at a private hospital in Chanthaburi Province, first started a relationship with Nong Amsapchan, a 22-year-old dancer, Thai News Agency reported.

The two were together for seven years.

Subsequently, the couple became acquainted with 24-year-old Nong Toei Buutawat, who is also a dancer.

Eventually, a sense of familiarity with Nong Toei that grew over time resulted in the couple deciding to welcome him as the third member of the relationship.

Nong Amsapchan's mother has since voiced her support for the relationship, adding that she was happy for her child and hoped that they would continue to live together like any other family.

Top image collage from Thanawat Dance Facebook

