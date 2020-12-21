Back

Thai doctor shot dead by man disguised as a patient

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2020, 02:34 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A man has shot a Thai clinic owner dead on Saturday (Dec.19), after disguising himself as a patient.

Suspect identified, officials securing warrant

According to The Nation Thailand, the incident happened at 11am at Chumpil Clinic, located on Mattayawong Road in Phetchaburi’s Muang district.

The clinic's owner, Dr Chumphol Decha-Umphai, is also the director of King Mongkut Memorial Hospital in the province.

Phetchaburi police chief Uthai Kawindechathorn said that the suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

He had shot Chumpol multiple times after receiving a checkup from him, before driving away in a car.

Thai-language national daily newspaper Matichon reported that the suspect has been identified and officials are securing an arrest warrant.

Video of alleged incident

Innnews has shared a video of the alleged incident.

In the video, a man wearing a jacket and a cap can be seen standing around at the clinic.

He leaves for a while before returning again.

He then enters a room, and can no longer be seen in the footage.

A few seconds later, two women, believed to be medical assistants, gets startled.

One of them runs away hurriedly while the other covers her ears.

Shortly after, the man can be seen sprinting out of the room.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image screenshots from INNNEWS/YouTube.

S'pore netizens react hilariously to roaming crab in Sengkang Kopitiam

Showing an awareness of Covid-19 regulations by imposing them on the crab.

December 21, 2020, 02:27 PM

Nearly 700 new Covid-19 cases from central Thailand shrimp market, province under lockdown

Most of the cases have been traced to a shrimp market.

December 21, 2020, 01:06 PM

SCDF donates 90 old firehoses to Indonesian orangutan conservation programme

Awww.

December 21, 2020, 01:06 PM

Countries ban travel from UK due to concerns over new, more infectious, strain of Covid-19

The UK has tightened up Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

December 21, 2020, 12:42 PM

Abandoned rabbit spotted at Coney Island on Dec. 20, volunteers appeal for help to keep a lookout

Poor bunny.

December 21, 2020, 12:38 PM

M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

Down again.

December 21, 2020, 12:01 PM

Channel 8's 'My Genie' starring Fiona Xie, Qi Yuwu & Yao Wenlong now available online

0389757!

December 21, 2020, 11:53 AM

Around 17,000 BTO flats to be offered in 2021 in estates such as Bukit Batok, Geylang & Toa Payoh

First launch will be in Feb. 2021.

December 21, 2020, 11:48 AM

Fiona Xie opens up on 'tai tai life' in Hong Kong & why she broke up with tycoon fiancé

The actress got teary when she recounted the past.

December 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

This S’pore man’s digestive system ends in a bag but he’s not letting that stop him from living life

Stories of Us: 21-year-old Ui Wun Juan had a life-saving surgery to clear an obstruction in his small intestine in 2014. He has been living with a stoma bag since then, but is determined to live a normal and active life.

December 21, 2020, 11:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.