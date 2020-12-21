Thai doctor shot dead by man disguised as a patient

A man has shot a Thai clinic owner dead on Saturday (Dec.19), after disguising himself as a patient.

Suspect identified, officials securing warrant

According to The Nation Thailand, the incident happened at 11am at Chumpil Clinic, located on Mattayawong Road in Phetchaburi’s Muang district.

The clinic's owner, Dr Chumphol Decha-Umphai, is also the director of King Mongkut Memorial Hospital in the province.

Phetchaburi police chief Uthai Kawindechathorn said that the suspect is believed to be in his 30s.

He had shot Chumpol multiple times after receiving a checkup from him, before driving away in a car.

Thai-language national daily newspaper Matichon reported that the suspect has been identified and officials are securing an arrest warrant.

Video of alleged incident

Innnews has shared a video of the alleged incident.

In the video, a man wearing a jacket and a cap can be seen standing around at the clinic.

He leaves for a while before returning again.

He then enters a room, and can no longer be seen in the footage.

A few seconds later, two women, believed to be medical assistants, gets startled.

One of them runs away hurriedly while the other covers her ears.

Shortly after, the man can be seen sprinting out of the room.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image screenshots from INNNEWS/YouTube.