Ex-M'sian minister in Najib's govt found guilty in corruption case

The offence took place when he was serving as a minister.

Sulaiman Daud | December 21, 2020, 11:15 AM

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, a former cabinet minister in the Barisan Nasional government headed by Najib Razak, was found guilty in a corruption case.

On Dec. 21, a Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge found Tengku Adnan guilty of accepting a bribe of RM2 million (S$658,000), Malaysiakini reported.

According to Malay MailJudge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had found the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt:

"The accused has failed to raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution case. I therefore find the accused guilty and convict him of the charge against him."

Tengku Adnan (also known as Ku Nan) was accused of accepting money from Chai Kin Kong, a director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, a property developer.

According to Malaysiakini, "The cheque was later allegedly deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd, in which the accused had an alleged interest when it was purported that Aset Kayamas had a connection with his official duties."

This offence was stated to have taken in place in 2016, when Tengku Adnan was serving as the Minister of Federal Territories.

Tengku Adnan is also the current treasurer of UMNO, and former secretary-general of the party.

Tit-for-tat

According to The Edge Marketsthe prosecution said that it intended to prove that Chai handed over a letter of approval to Tengku Adnan in 2015, for a project to build houses and apartments.

In return, Tengku Adnan was said to have asked Chai to contribute to UMNO's campaign for two by-elections in 2016.

Tengku Adnan was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which specifies a jail term of up to two years, fine, or both.

Top image from Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's Facebook page.

