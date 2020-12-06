Back

S'pore youth, 19, allegedly stole credit card information while working as a restaurant cashier

Another teen was allegedly involved in using the stolen information to make unauthorised transactions.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 06, 2020, 01:13 PM

Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested two male teenagers, aged 17 and 19, for allegedly using stolen credit card information to make unauthorised transactions amounting to about S$180.

Credit card information obtained by 19-year-old at work

On Dec. 1, 2020, the SPF received a report from a victim who discovered that several unauthorised transactions had been made using her credit card.

Through investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the two teenagers and arrested them on Dec. 4.

According to preliminary investigations by the SPF, the 19-year-old had allegedly obtained the credit card information at a restaurant, where he was working as a cashier.

The two teenagers then used the allegedly illegally-obtained information to make purchases for food delivery and gaming credits amounting to about $180.

Police investigations are ongoing.

For retaining illegally-obtained personal information, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to three years and a fine.

Unauthorised access to computer material carries a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Tips to safeguard credit or debit card information

Here are some ways you can prevent unauthorised transactions on your cards:

  • Do not give out your credit or debit card details to strangers

  • Opt for an SMS notification to be sent to your mobile phone for any charges incurred on your credit or debit card

  • Check your bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges

Top image by Maria_Domnina/Pixabay 

