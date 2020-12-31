Back

S'pore teen, 17, arrested after photo of him holding knife & displaying gang sign circulates online

Suspected to be a gang member.

Tanya Ong | December 31, 2020, 12:03 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

A 17-year-old male was arrested by the police for being a suspected member of an unlawful society.

The police said they were alerted to a photo on social media on Dec. 16, involving the teenager holding on to a knife in one hand while displaying a gang hand sign with the other.

The photo, originally uncensored, gained traction on social media.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the teenager through investigations.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police: "Zero tolerance" for secret society activities

The police added that they have "zero tolerance" towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs or blatantly flaunt their gang affiliation.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, one may be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

Anyone who displays or transmits whatever appears to be issued by or on behalf of or in the interests of an unlawful society shall also be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the Police immediately.

Top photo via bengzofsg/Instagram.

Haji Lane candy store sells over 80 types of gummies, including alcoholic, chilli & vegan ones

Fun.

December 31, 2020, 05:14 PM

S'pore lady sustained bruises from reclining seat in cinema, as chair closed up automatically

Ouch.

December 31, 2020, 05:07 PM

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 31, including 5 in community

Today's update.

December 31, 2020, 04:18 PM

Comment: The suspension of the KL-S'pore HSR project ends today. What will M'sia decide?

Up in the air.

December 31, 2020, 03:49 PM

Can Covid-19 vaccines really be developed so quickly & safely?: Comic by graphic artist Sonny Liew

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 31, 2020, 03:40 PM

We asked random people in S'pore about the best & worst things that happened to them in 2020

Portrait Mode: We hit the streets to find out how 2020 was experienced in Singapore.

December 31, 2020, 02:43 PM

S'pore woman, 32, jailed 24 days for keeping S$17,000 accidentally transferred to her

Keeping money accidentally transferred to you is a crime.

December 31, 2020, 01:56 PM

Overseas travel for umrah pilgrimage not advisable due to ongoing pandemic: Muis

The safety of pilgrims and the wider community remain a priority for MUIS.

December 31, 2020, 01:48 PM

3 Thai men marry one another with families' approval

Two of them had been in a relationship for seven years prior to their decision to welcome the third member.

December 31, 2020, 01:14 PM

S'pore volunteers take 165 migrant workers on bus tour to visit attractions, see Christmas lights

:')

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.