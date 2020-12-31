S'pore teen, 17, arrested after photo of him holding knife & displaying gang sign circulates online

A 17-year-old male was arrested by the police for being a suspected member of an unlawful society.

The police said they were alerted to a photo on social media on Dec. 16, involving the teenager holding on to a knife in one hand while displaying a gang hand sign with the other.

The photo, originally uncensored, gained traction on social media.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the teenager through investigations.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police: "Zero tolerance" for secret society activities

The police added that they have "zero tolerance" towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs or blatantly flaunt their gang affiliation.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, one may be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

Anyone who displays or transmits whatever appears to be issued by or on behalf of or in the interests of an unlawful society shall also be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the Police immediately.

Top photo via bengzofsg/Instagram.