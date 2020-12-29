Back

Taiwan woman, 23, suffering from chronic constipation, discovers her colon severely displaced

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | December 29, 2020, 02:18 AM

A rather terrifying account surfaced recently on Dcard, a Taiwanese social media platform.

A user, who is said to be a 23-year-old woman, allegedly suffers from chronic constipation, as she wrote that she made a startling discovery about her colon after a visit to the doctor recently.

"I've been suffering from severe constipation ever since I was little. When I was younger, I could only poop after sitting on the toilet bowl for one to two hours."

This lady, whom we shall call J, added that the longest period she ever went without pooping was 17 days.

Even then, she could only pass out little pellets of stool, like sheep poop.

You know you're wondering. Picture of sheep poop via.

J tried eating soft foods, drinking more water, and eating more vegetables, but nothing seemed to help.

Once, she even ate seven big papayas and two big dragon fruits in a week: "Still could not defecate."

"I look normal on the outside and I have a lively personality. But I often experience pain so severe, it feels like I'm having an abortion. This is something that the people around me don't see."

J finally decided to go for an x-ray. Here's the scan which J shared on Dcard:

Via Dcard.

"Finally solved," wrote J.

"My colon is super long and it has extended all the way to the top."

J also pointed out that the last segment of her colon is quite smooth without much wrinkles, speculating that it must be the result of many years of poop accumulation.

"It seems like the only way to solve this is to remove my entire colon, but I'm so afraid. I'm scared that there might be complications."

J's scan certainly looks disturbing but a commenter from the National Yang-Ming University in Taipei said that based on her scan, her colon hasn't actually reached her heart.

However, he said, it seemed like her colon has been extremely displaced.

J's last update was made on Dec. 27, 2020.

She later told Taiwanese media that she is waiting for her hospital evaluation in January 2021 before deciding on her next course of action.

Her post has received many messages of encouragement and positive feedback.

And it seems like she is taking the entire episode in her stride:

"I did think about keeping my colon (after it is removed) to be braised. It'd be such a waste not to. It's so big 🌝"

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Dcard and Medical News Today.

