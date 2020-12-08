Man in Taiwan left hotel room for 8 seconds, fined S$4,700 for breaking quarantine rules

A migrant worker in Taiwan was fined NT$100,000 (~S$4,700) for breaking quarantine for just eight seconds, after being caught on CCTV cameras.

The man, who is from the Philippines, was seen briefly leaving his hotel room in Kaohsiung and stepping out into the hallway.

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency and the Department of Health, Taiwan's quarantine rules state that people are not allowed to leave their rooms, no matter the duration.

Hotel staff monitoring the CCTV reported the incident to the Department of Health, which led to the fine.

Taiwan has undertaken strong measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, avoiding strict lockdowns but focusing on mass testing and contact tracing.

As of Dec. 6, Taiwan has reported 716 cases of infection in total, with just seven deaths.

Top image by Lisanto via Unsplash.