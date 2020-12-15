More than 450,000 turn up for 2-day Christmas concert in Taiwan

Over 450,000 concert-goers attended a two-day Christmas concert held in New Taipei City, Taiwan, over the weekend (Dec. 13 and Dec.14), according to China Times.

The concert, part of the city's annual Christmasland celebrations, featured popular singers like Hebe Tien and Eric Chou, and was co-hosted by Mickey Huang.

"Largest gathering on earth"

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih appeared on stage at about 9pm on the last day of the event, and thanked frontline workers for the effort they put in to help maintain normality in everyone's lives, China Times reported.

He added that 2020 was the most difficult year in all 10 years of Christmasland so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but thanks to everyone, including the mask-wearing audience, he said the event this year was the best.

Hou said while choking back his tears: "As of now, the largest gathering on earth is right here in New Taipei City's Christmasland."

Taiwan has not reported any locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases for more than 200 days since April 21.

Singapore will start accepting visitors from Taiwan from Friday, Dec. 18.

Top image via Twitter