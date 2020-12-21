Car crashes into car it was tailgating along Bukit Timah when front car didn't beat amber light

A car crashed into the back of another car it was tailgating along Dunearn Road in Bukit Timah.

The accident was caught on the dashboard camera of another vehicle waiting at the road junction along Eng Neo Avenue.

According to the footage, the accident took place right in front of a pedestrian waiting to cross the road, who was visibly shocked by the scene.

Smoke can be seen coming out of the tailgating car's hood right after impact.

The car that was read ended was pushed forward by about 50m.

A few explanations have been put forth by those who watched the footage.

They claim that the driver in the vehicle that rear ended the car in front of it was travelling too close and could not react in time when the traffic light turned from green to amber.

The driver of the car behind was also assuming the car in front would beat the light instead of coming to a complete stop in such a short stopping distance.

The car that got hit is said to be a Mazda CX-3, while the make of the car behind is not known, but it appears to be a SUV.