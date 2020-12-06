3-week-old son of M'sian football player dies in Penang car crash, wife seriously injured

Malaysian football player Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad, who plays for Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), was involved in a terrible vehicle crash that tragically claimed the lives of his mother-in-law and his infant son.

According to the New Straits Times, the collision took place in the early hours of Dec. 6 along the North South Expressway of Nibong Tebal, Penang.

Syafiq's mother-in-law, Zainab Wahab and an Indonesian woman, Titik Sukamti, both died at the scene.

Syafiq's son, who was not named in the report and only 22 days old, also died.

Syafiq's wife, Nur Amalina Nur Ain, survived the crash but sustained serious injuries.

Fortunately, Syafiq and his daughter Aaira Nur Saffiyya, who is two years old, escaped with minor injuries.

Pictures of the crash surfaced on social media, including one purportedly of Syafiq weeping and holding his son.

Johor Crown Prince extends his condolences

According to a spokesperson from the state's Fire and Rescue Department:

"There were six victims, three were saved, while three others were pinned inside the vehicle. Fire-fighters, in full PPE, removed those trapped inside the vehicle using special tools. Three of them were confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene and were surrendered to the police for further action."

The driver of the badly-damaged car is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and rammed the guardrail.

The owner of Syafiq's club, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim the Crown Prince of Johor, extended his condolences to the family.

In a statement on Dec. 6, according to The Star, he said, "We are always with you, Syafiq. May they rest in peace. Al-Fatihah."

Top image from Johor Southern Tigers and Kedah FA Facebook page.