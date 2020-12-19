Back

I used to think that I don’t need vitamins, but I now take them regularly and I’m only in my 20s.

This season of giving, vitamin brand Swisse will donate supplements for every bottle sold.

| Siti Hawa | Sponsored | December 19, 2020, 01:59 PM

[DISCLAIMER: Vitamins are not meant to replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle. Vitamins are meant to only serve as supplements.]

My family has always been a fan of supplementing their diets with vitamins. 

Growing up, I didn’t share the same view as I had the misconception that vitamins were meant for ‘older’ folks.

I mean, don’t our diets provide us with all the nutrients we need?

Now that I’m older, I realise that the junk food and fried chicken I eat pretty often doesn’t exactly constitute a balanced diet.

Though I make an effort to eat well most of the time, I find myself reaching for less-healthy options for convenience too.

For instance, I’d grab a McMuffin with Egg for breakfast when I’m on the go instead of something healthier like oats.

As I approached my 20s, I became even more conscious of my health and wellbeing.

Vitamins to supplement my diet

I realised that it might be beneficial to supplement my diet with vitamins to ensure that any nutritional gaps would be filled.

Now that I’m in my 20s, I also want to ensure that I would age as gracefully as possible.

Further, I enjoy being active and go for yoga, spin classes or cycle at least thrice a week. Keeping myself as healthy as possible allows me to take part in the sports I love.

Photo by Hazel Kang

Thus, I began taking multivitamins to provide my body with additional minerals, nutrients, and vitamins to support my nutritional needs and immune health.

Photo by Siti Hawa

My current favourite though, are vitamins for hair, skin and nails.

With events such as a wedding coming up, having the assurance that I’m getting the right nutrients into my body is essential.

Plus, as someone who has thin hair and brittle nails, I welcome any additional vitamins I can get and consuming supplements is the most convenient way.

This particular supplement contains biotin and zinc to support healthy hair, skin and nails. In addition, Vitamin C plays an imperative role in the formation of collagen, which is great for the skin. 

That said, these vitamins are not meant to replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle. Vitamins are meant to only serve as supplements.

You can purchase or check out Swisse’s supplements via Watsons and Guardian.

Also, vitamins don’t always have to be for your own benefit. Supplements can be a practical gift idea that will benefit your friends and loved ones.

A practical gift idea

Photo by Swisse

The best part? The Season of Giving is just around the corner, which makes this the perfect time to consider purchasing some of these supplements.

What’s more, with the Christmas giveback that vitamin and supplement brand Swisse is having, your purchase can help contribute to their beneficiaries too (that’s like giving twice).

With every Swisse product sold from now till Dec. 30, the company would donate a bottle of supplements to Food from the Heart, a local non-profit organization that supports the needy through its food distribution programme.

Helping others out while getting something for yourself? Not a bad deal at all. 

This sponsored article in collaboration with Swisse is written by someone who likes to eat a McMuffin with egg for breakfast. 

Top photo by Unsplash

