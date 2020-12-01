Swensen's offering 1 contest winner lifetime supply of sundaes to celebrate new Changi T3 outlet

Swensen's is opening a new outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday (Dec. 1), and customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of its signature Earthquake sundaes.

Previously, the chain had an outlet in Terminal 2, which stood for 30 years before the terminal closed for renovations in May 2020.

100 years of Earthquakes up for grabs

According to Swensen's, the new outlet at Terminal 3 will be located near The [email protected] and the themed playgrounds KinderPlay and Sanrio Playground.

To celebrate their return to Changi Airport, and the opening of its 23rd outlet in Singapore, Swensen's is launching a new promotion, from Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021.

Participants will have to dine at the new outlet, take a photo, and share it on Instagram, along with a short write-up on why they would like to win a lifetime supply of Swensen's signature Earthquake sundaes.

The winner of the prize will receive one Earthquake per month for up to 100 years, valued at S$33,615.12.

Swensen's Earthquake comprises eight scoops of ice cream (flavours of choice), accompanied with eight toppings.

In addition, the new restaurant at Terminal 3 will also be offering a "Bring Your Kids Out" opening promotion, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.

With every two mains purchased, diners may enjoy up to two complimentary kid's meal (worth S$9.90 each) per bill.

Top image via Swensen's and Changi Airport Group.