Back

Swensen's offering 1 contest winner lifetime supply of sundaes to celebrate new Changi T3 outlet

Free ice-cream for life.

Jason Fan | December 01, 2020, 01:36 PM

Events

ARTiculate by North East CDC

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Swensen's is opening a new outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday (Dec. 1), and customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of its signature Earthquake sundaes.

Previously, the chain had an outlet in Terminal 2, which stood for 30 years before the terminal closed for renovations in May 2020.

100 years of Earthquakes up for grabs

According to Swensen's, the new outlet at Terminal 3 will be located near The [email protected] and the themed playgrounds KinderPlay and Sanrio Playground.

To celebrate their return to Changi Airport, and the opening of its 23rd outlet in Singapore, Swensen's is launching a new promotion, from Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021.

Participants will have to dine at the new outlet, take a photo, and share it on Instagram, along with a short write-up on why they would like to win a lifetime supply of Swensen's signature Earthquake sundaes.

The winner of the prize will receive one Earthquake per month for up to 100 years, valued at S$33,615.12.

Swensen's Earthquake comprises eight scoops of ice cream (flavours of choice), accompanied with eight toppings.

In addition, the new restaurant at Terminal 3 will also be offering a "Bring Your Kids Out" opening promotion, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.

With every two mains purchased, diners may enjoy up to two complimentary kid's meal (worth S$9.90 each) per bill.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Swensen's and Changi Airport Group.

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble expected to be delayed due to rising HK Covid-19 cases

Reportedly will be delayed further.

December 01, 2020, 02:23 PM

Carrie Lam has 'piles of cash' at home because U.S. sanctions cut her access to bank accounts

This predicament was a result of U.S. sanctions placed on her and 10 other officials.

December 01, 2020, 02:16 PM

New therapeutic garden at Punggol Waterway Park has scenic view to help visitors de-stress

Calming place.

December 01, 2020, 02:09 PM

PM Lee seeking S$150,000 damages from Leong Sze Hian, defence lawyer suggests S$400 more like it

Huge gap.

December 01, 2020, 02:00 PM

Geylang terrace house owner refuses to sell unit, condo developers forced to build around it

Adapt to challenges.

December 01, 2020, 01:41 PM

Polite hornbills only take outdoor seating at Loyang coffee shop, regulars since Circuit Breaker

There are people who come to this coffee shop just to catch a glimpse of them.

December 01, 2020, 12:51 PM

S'pore clinics open for Covid-19 swab test for anyone for about S$200

Get swabbed if you feel like it.

December 01, 2020, 12:48 PM

NUS professor fired for sending sex-text message & allegedly sexually harassing student

The professor had sent a sex-text message to the student in October 2018, but said he had sent it to the wrong person.

December 01, 2020, 12:19 PM

Tai Cheong bakery opens new outlet at Jem

Property prices in Jurong going up again.

December 01, 2020, 10:14 AM

US biotech firm Moderna to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine for 10 million people in US by end 2020

Positive vaccine results.

December 01, 2020, 02:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.